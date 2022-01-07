Changes, potential debuts in Central Stags, Hinds - CDCA

Friday, 7 January, 2022 - 12:03

Fresh off a convincing, bonus point one-day Ford Trophy victory against Northern Districts at Pukekura Park yesterday, the Central Stags have named the same squad of 13 for tomorrow’s big Dream11 Super Smash clash with the Wellington Firebirds at the same ground.

That means a potential T20 Domestic debut for tall left-hand Manawatu batsman Mason Hughes, and a new wicketkeeper behind the stumps this season, with regular keeper-batsman Dane Cleaver remaining at home on paternity.

The Stags have strong reserves of experienced keepers and will confirm whether Ma’ara Ave or Bayley Wiggins takes the gloves tomorrow.

They will also be without the services of fast bowler Adam Milne who remains out with a knee niggle, Ben Wheeler (elbow), Christian Leopard (quad), and batsman Greg Hay who has had surgery on a fractured thumb sustained early in his innings against the Kings.

Leg-spinner Brad Schmulian is in line to play first first T20 of the season.

The Central Hinds have also made changes with spinning allrounders Ocean Bartlett and Ashtuti Kumar away at this week’s Gillette Venus NZC Under 19 Women’s National Tournament.

Uncapped in T20s, young Hawke’s Bay batter Cate Pedersen comes back into the Hinds squad after having first been named in the squad for Napier earlier this summer, along with Wairarapa’s Gemma Sims who debuted in this format for the Hinds last season.

The women’s match against undefeated Wellington Blaze begins at 10.10am before the Stags-Firebirds bout at 1.40pm with livescores available at cdcricket.co.nz

Spectators are strongly encouraged to arrive in plenty of time to avoid queuing, and to download tickets in advance from cdcricket.co.nz before heading along to the ground.

This is Central’s final home doubleheader of the Super Smash season, with two away doubleheaders in Mount Maunganui and Auckland to come in the regular season.

DREAM11 SUPER SMASH

CENTRAL HINDS (13)

v Wellington Blaze

Pukekura Park, New Plymouth

10.10am Saturday, 8 January 2022

Jess Watkin - captain - Manawatu

Natalie Dodd - vice-captain, wicketkeeper - Taranaki

Georgia Atkinson - Manawatu

Emily Cunningham - Taranaki

Kate Gaging - Nelson

Claudia Green - Nelson

Mikaela Greig - Manawatu

Melissa Hansen - Wairarapa

Cate Pedersen - Hawke’s Bay

Rosemary Mair - Hawke’s Bay

Monique Rees - Nelson (note to editor's: new District Association representation)

Hannah Rowe - Manawatu

Gemma Sims - Wairarapa

Coach - Jamie Watkins

CENTRAL STAGS (13)

v Wellington Firebirds

Pukekura Park, New Plymouth

1.40pm Saturday, 8 January 2022

Tom Bruce - captain - Taranaki

Ma’ara Ave - Manawatu

Doug Bracewell - Hawke’s Bay

Josh Clarkson - Nelson

Joey Field - Hawke’s Bay

Mason Hughes - Manawatu

Jayden Lennox - Hawke’s Bay

Ajaz Patel - Hawke’s Bay

Seth Rance - Wairarapa

Brad Schmulian - Hawke’s Bay

Ben Smith - Whanganui

Blair Tickner - Hawke’s Bay

Bayley Wiggins -Hawke’s Bay

Coach - Rob Walter

Unavailable Contracted Stags

Ross Taylor - BLACKCAPS Test squad

Will Young - BLACKCAPS Test squad

Adam Milne - injury (knee)

Ben Wheeler - injury (elbow)

Greg Hay - injury (thumb)

Dane Cleaver - paternity

Also: Christian Leopard (quad)

Hinds not considered for selection

Kerry Tomlinson - CD WU19 assistant coach and manager

Ocean Bartlett - CD WU19

Ashtuti Kumar - CD WU19

Website, schedule, points, livescores: cdcricket.co.nz

