Changes, potential debuts in Central Stags, Hinds - CDCA

|
Fresh off a convincing, bonus point one-day Ford Trophy victory against Northern Districts at Pukekura Park yesterday, the Central Stags have named the same squad of 13 for tomorrow’s big Dream11 Super Smash clash with the Wellington Firebirds at the same ground.
That means a potential T20 Domestic debut for tall left-hand Manawatu batsman Mason Hughes, and a new wicketkeeper behind the stumps this season, with regular keeper-batsman Dane Cleaver remaining at home on paternity.
The Stags have strong reserves of experienced keepers and will confirm whether Ma’ara Ave or Bayley Wiggins takes the gloves tomorrow.
They will also be without the services of fast bowler Adam Milne who remains out with a knee niggle, Ben Wheeler (elbow), Christian Leopard (quad), and batsman Greg Hay who has had surgery on a fractured thumb sustained early in his innings against the Kings.
Leg-spinner Brad Schmulian is in line to play first first T20 of the season.
The Central Hinds have also made changes with spinning allrounders Ocean Bartlett and Ashtuti Kumar away at this week’s Gillette Venus NZC Under 19 Women’s National Tournament.
Uncapped in T20s, young Hawke’s Bay batter Cate Pedersen comes back into the Hinds squad after having first been named in the squad for Napier earlier this summer, along with Wairarapa’s Gemma Sims who debuted in this format for the Hinds last season.
The women’s match against undefeated Wellington Blaze begins at 10.10am before the Stags-Firebirds bout at 1.40pm with livescores available at cdcricket.co.nz
Spectators are strongly encouraged to arrive in plenty of time to avoid queuing, and to download tickets in advance from cdcricket.co.nz before heading along to the ground.
This is Central’s final home doubleheader of the Super Smash season, with two away doubleheaders in Mount Maunganui and Auckland to come in the regular season.
DREAM11 SUPER SMASH
CENTRAL HINDS (13)
v Wellington Blaze
Pukekura Park, New Plymouth
10.10am Saturday, 8 January 2022
Jess Watkin - captain - Manawatu
Natalie Dodd - vice-captain, wicketkeeper - Taranaki
Georgia Atkinson - Manawatu
Emily Cunningham - Taranaki
Kate Gaging - Nelson
Claudia Green - Nelson
Mikaela Greig - Manawatu
Melissa Hansen - Wairarapa
Cate Pedersen - Hawke’s Bay
Rosemary Mair - Hawke’s Bay
Monique Rees - Nelson (note to editor's: new District Association representation)
Hannah Rowe - Manawatu
Gemma Sims - Wairarapa
Coach - Jamie Watkins
CENTRAL STAGS (13)
v Wellington Firebirds
Pukekura Park, New Plymouth
1.40pm Saturday, 8 January 2022
Tom Bruce - captain - Taranaki
Ma’ara Ave - Manawatu
Doug Bracewell - Hawke’s Bay
Josh Clarkson - Nelson
Joey Field - Hawke’s Bay
Mason Hughes - Manawatu
Jayden Lennox - Hawke’s Bay
Ajaz Patel - Hawke’s Bay
Seth Rance - Wairarapa
Brad Schmulian - Hawke’s Bay
Ben Smith - Whanganui
Blair Tickner - Hawke’s Bay
Bayley Wiggins -Hawke’s Bay
Coach - Rob Walter
Unavailable Contracted Stags
Ross Taylor - BLACKCAPS Test squad
Will Young - BLACKCAPS Test squad
Adam Milne - injury (knee)
Ben Wheeler - injury (elbow)
Greg Hay - injury (thumb)
Dane Cleaver - paternity
Also: Christian Leopard (quad)
Hinds not considered for selection
Kerry Tomlinson - CD WU19 assistant coach and manager
Ocean Bartlett - CD WU19
Ashtuti Kumar - CD WU19
Website, schedule, points, livescores: cdcricket.co.nz
