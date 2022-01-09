Nico Porteous takes the win at the Mammoth Mountain Freeski Halfpipe World Cup

Sunday, 9 January, 2022 - 09:44

Nico Porteous (WÄnaka, age 20) has once again proven why he is the one to beat by taking the win at the Mammoth Mountain Freeski Halfpipe World Cup with an incredible score of 97.00 out of 100.

After a bobble on his right double 1620 landing in run one had him sitting in 8th position, the pressure was on for run two. Nico was the only athlete who could upset the all American podium at this point in the event.

He put the pedal down and showed us why he is one of the best in the world, lacing together back to back double 1620’s, the biggest trick of the day performed not only once, but twice in his run and was rewarded with a massive score of 97.00.

Nico explained "It was pretty tough, the last few competitions I haven’t skied at my best so the bobble in run one was a bit frustrating to be honest. I spoke with my coach Tommy at the bottom and we decided it was all or nothing, so I should attempt that run again and just do my best".

Today was the final Freeski Halfpipe World Cup before Nico heads to the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games. "It gives me a lot of confidence going into Beijing, I was concerned that I wasn’t quite where I thought I was, so to get the win today is really epic".

It has been an action packed morning with four Kiwi freeski halfpipe athletes all competing in the Mammoth Mountain Freeski Halfpipe World Cup finals.

Nico’s older brother Miguel Porteous (WÄnaka, age 22) put down a really solid performance to finish in 5th place. Ben Barclay (WÄnaka, age 20) achieved a career best result with a 6th place finish at his second World Cup finals appearance, his first being just a week ago in Calgary, Canada.

16 year old WÄnaka freeskier Gustav Legnavsky has also achieved a career best result this morning, finishing in 8th place in his first ever World Cup final. Gustav showed everyone why he belongs in the finals when he came out swinging in his first run with a switch left double 1080 and a huge left double 1260.

Gustav explained "I was really nervous at the top of my first run because not only was it my first run in my first finals, it was also a new and technical run I had never landed in competition before. Once I got to the bottom I was relieved because I landed the run and I was stoked to have shown everyone what I can do".

David Wise (USA), two time Winter Olympic Halfpipe Champion (PyeongChang 2018 and Sochi 2014) finished in second place and Aaron Blunck (USA) rounded out the podium in third.

It’s a big day for the Kiwi’s in California with Zoi Sadowski-Synnott dropping into the women’s snowboard slopestyle finals at 10am NZT after qualifying through in second place. Finn Bilous and Ben Harrington Barclay will be competing in the men’s freeski slopestyle qualification on Monday morning 10am NZT.