Central Stags, Hinds head to Mount Maunganui - Central Districts Cricket

Thursday, 13 January, 2022 - 12:14

The Central Stags and Central Hinds squads are fired up to take on Northern Brave for the second time this season - this time at Mount Maunganui's Bay Oval, tomorrow for the first of two away Dream11 Super Smash doubleheaders to complete the 10-round regular season.

Still in contention for the playoffs but needing a big finish to their stalled campaign, the injury-hit Central Stags go into tomorrow night’s big clash against the well performed Brave without top order batsman Bayley Wiggins who has come down with a stomach bug, while the Hinds will remain without wicketkeeper-batter Natalie Dodd who picked up a hand injury during practice prior to the last game in Taranaki.

Wairarapa’s Gemma Sims will continue to keep wicket for the Hinds in a fight to avoid the wooden spoon, with Brave’s women sitting bottom of the table.

Both women’s sides have taken just one win from their summer so far, with Brave’s sole victory at the expense of the Hinds in Taranaki on 30 December. Brave has two games in hand, however, with the Hinds in fifth spot after a frustrating run of close finishes.

Hannah Rowe steps into the vice-captaincy for this round, while the Stags have regained the services of one of their top performers this season, wicketkeeper-batsman Dane Cleaver returning for duty following the birth of his first child.

The Stags sit fourth on the ladder, needing a top three berth to progress to Finals, and a win tomorrow against second-placed Brave to rein in the Wellington Firebirds in third spot. Their final match will be against the Auckland Aces at Eden Park and the fifth-placed Aces, like the teams above them, have games in hand.

Both matches tomorrow are live and on demand at Spark Sport as well as live on free to air TVNZ Duke, with the women’s day match beginning at 3.10pm and the Stags under lights from 6.40pm.

DREAM11 SUPER SMASH

CENTRAL HINDS

v Northern Brave

Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui

3.10pm Friday, 14 January 2022

Jess Watkin - captain - Manawatu

Hannah Rowe - vice-captain - Manawatu

Georgia Atkinson - Manawatu

Ocean Bartlett - Wairarapa Emily Cunningham - Taranaki

Claudia Green - Nelson

Mikaela Greig - Manawatu

Melissa Hansen - Wairarapa

Rosemary Mair - Hawke’s Bay

Monique Rees - Nelson

Gemma Sims - wicketkeeper - Wairarapa

Kerry Tomlinson - Hawke’s Bay

Coach - Jamie Watkins

CENTRAL STAGS

v Northern Brave

Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui

6.40pm Friday, 14 January 2022

Tom Bruce - captain - Taranaki

Ma’ara Ave - Manawatu

Doug Bracewell - Hawke’s Bay

Josh Clarkson - Nelson

Dane Cleaver - wicketkeeper - Manawatu

Joey Field - Hawke’s Bay

Mason Hughes - Manawatu

Jayden Lennox - Hawke’s Bay

Ajaz Patel - Hawke’s Bay

Seth Rance - Wairarapa

Ben Smith - Whanganui

Blair Tickner - Hawke’s Bay

Coach - Rob Walter

Unavailable Contracted Stags

Ross Taylor - BLACKCAPS

Will Young - BLACKCAPS

Adam Milne - injury (knee)

Ben Wheeler - injury (elbow)

Greg Hay - injury (fractured thumb)

Bayley Wiggins - illness

Also: Christian Leopard (quad)

Website, schedule, points, livescores: cdcricket.co.nz

Follow the latest updates on our social media channels with #LOVETHESTAGS #CENTRALHINDS #SUPERSMASHNZ