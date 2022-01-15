Seventh place finish for Aaron Ewen in debut World Championships

Saturday, 15 January, 2022 - 02:49

Kiwi Para Alpine ski racer Aaron Ewen (Tuakau, age 25) has finished in seventh place at his debut World Para Snow Sports Championships Downhill race this morning.

Aaron explained "I was pretty nervous in the start gate to be fair, competing against athletes that have inspired me - it was awesome to race alongside them."

Aaron, who has already been selected to represent New Zealand at the Winter Paralympic Games in Beijing this coming March, had a fantastic top section with his first split just over a second behind the leader.

As he entered the steeper section of the course, he took a more cautious approach to ensure he reached the finish line. With four of the sitting athletes recording a DNF, the course proved to be challenging and Aaron’s tactics certainly paid off.

"Tonight’s race was a very humbling experience, it was very hectic, the course was gnarly. I haven’t competed on a course like this before. It is really good prep for Beijing where I expect the course to be even steeper and now I know what to work on over the coming month and a half."

Jesper Pedersen (NOR) won the title tonight, with Jeroen Kampschreur (NED) in second and Andrew Kurka (USA) in third in the men's sitting Downhill.

NZ’s Adam Hall finished in a respectable 17th place in the men’s standing category in a deep and experienced field. Adam, who favours the technical over the speed disciplines, will be looking for a top result in the Slalom to be held on Friday.

Aaron and Adam will both be in action again tomorrow night in the World Para Snow Sports Championships Super-G race.

All races are live streamed on the Paralympic YouTube channel with live scoring available on the their website.

Results: https://www.paralympic.org/alpine-skiing/live-results-1