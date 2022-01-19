BLACKCAPS return for crucial clash in Auckland - Wellington Firebirds

Wednesday, 19 January, 2022 - 12:11

The Wellington Firebirds will be boosted by the return of BLACKCAPS Devon Conway and Tom Blundell for tomorrow’s crucial Super Smash clash with the Auckland Aces at Kennards Hire Community Oval.

The pair come back into the side for what is shaping as an unofficial knockout clash to decide who claims the third and final Super Smash finals spot.

Both players return in form following the BLACKCAPS dominant Test display over Bangladesh where Conway notched a second century in as many matches and Blundell reached his third Test fifty.

"We’re closing in on the business end of the competition so we’re very fortunate to be able to select a full-strength squad for an important match tomorrow," said Firebirds head coach Glenn Pocknall.

"Devon brings a tremendous amount of skill at the top of the order and was a vital part of our campaign last year, and Tom adds balance to the batting order and experience behind the stumps.

"The absence of some frontline players during the competition has given us an opportunity to build depth this season, we’re still well in the hunt and that shows the level that our newer guys have performed at, which is really pleasing.

"We’re excited to get up to Auckland and go to work, we enjoy playing up there and it’s always a good rivalry with the Aces so we can’t wait."

The Firebirds have fond memories from their last T20 outing in Auckland. The side posted Wellington’s highest ever T20 total of 230/2 in last summer’s clash on their way to lifting their second Super Smash title in a row.

The Firebirds take an extended 13-man squad to Auckland - opener Tim Robinson drops out of the squad.

The Spotlight Reporting Wellington Blaze will continue their pursuit of a one hundred percent Super Smash season when they face the Auckland Hearts in tomorrow’s opening game.

The Blaze will secure a spot in the women’s Grand Final with a win.

Standout opening bowler Maneka Singh is still unavailable due to a hamstring strain, so 15-year-old Kate Chandler comes into the squad.

The young leg-spinner made headlines last summer when she picked up figures of 5-41 against the Canterbury Magicians in the Hallyburton Johnstone Shield at just 14 years of age.

Play gets underway from Kennards Hire Community Oval at 11:10am between the Hearts and Blaze, before the Aces and Firebirds at 2:40pm. Both games are LIVE on Spark Sport and free-to-air on Duke.