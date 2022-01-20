Applications open for FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 tickets

Thursday, 20 January, 2022 - 08:17

The opening FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ ticket application was phase launched overnight, with ticket products and packages set to attract fans from the region and across the globe to a special celebration of the beautiful game.

With a range of enticing options available in this opening phase, fans worldwide have a chance to secure their seats so they do not miss out on a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

"This is a FIFA World Cup for Qatar, the region and the world, and the products launched today reflect FIFA’s goal of bringing the beautiful game to as many fans globally as possible," said FIFA’s Secretary General, Fatma Samoura. "It will be a festival of football that will see fans experience the rich culture and history of the region through the platform of football at top-class stadiums and we look forward to bringing people from different cultures together to live football at the FIFA World Cup."

"The first FIFA World Cup in the Middle East and Arab world will be an extraordinary event and together with our partners, rights holders and other stakeholders, Qatar cannot wait to bring fans together to celebrate their shared passion for football, experience a new culture and enjoy everything that our country and region have to offer," said Nasser Al Khater, the CEO of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 LLC.

During this first sales period, which started overnight and finishes on 8 February 2022 at 11pm (New Zealand time), fans will be able to submit their ticket applications. In this initial promotion, it will make no difference whether applications are submitted on the first day, the last day or any time in between, as all tickets will be allocated following the closing of the ticket application period. In cases where the number of tickets applied for exceeds the available ticket inventory for the domestic or international market, tickets will be allocated by a random selection draw process. All successful, partially successful and unsuccessful applicants will be duly notified of the outcome of their applications by Tuesday, 8 March 2022, along with the steps to follow and the deadline by which to pay for allocated tickets.

In line with FIFA’s ticketing policy at the 2010, 2014 and 2018 editions of the FIFA World Cup™, residents of the host country will exclusively benefit from a special price category, category 4, with prices starting from just QAR 40 each.

Visa payment cards are the exclusive payment method accepted for residents of Qatar, while Visa payment cards and other accepted payment cards are accepted for international fans. Visa is the preferred payment solution of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

In this opening random selection draw sales period, fans can apply for the following ticket products:

- Individual Match Ticket(s)

Tickets for a specific match, which are available for all matches from the opening game through to the final

- Team-Specific Ticket Series

For those who want to watch a certain team on every step of their journey in Qatar, starting with the three group matches

- Four-Stadium Ticket Series

FIFA’s new ticketing product provides fans with a unique opportunity to sample the atmosphere across four different matches and iconic stadiums on subsequent days, thanks to the short distances within Qatar

- Accessibility Tickets

Providing tailored facilities and spaces for disabled people and people with limited mobility covering a range of requirements as part of any of the products above

Prior to the Final Draw for the FIFA World Cup on Friday, 1 April 2022, it is foreseen that fans will have a second opportunity to secure tickets during a first-come, first-served sales phase, the precise details of which will follow in due course.

Further sales phases will take place after the Final Draw and will feature additional products, including:

Supporter Tickets

For fans who want to sit among their team’s fellow supporters

Conditional Supporter Tickets

For supporters who want to reserve a seat for one of their team’s potential encounters in the knockout rounds, including the final

Given the short distances between stadiums, Qatar 2022™ will offer fans a unique opportunity of attending more than one match per day during the early stages of the tournament. Ticket applicants will be able to register for more than one match per day during the ticket sales phase that will follow the Final Draw. Given the need to allow sufficient travel time between stadiums, fans will not be able to attend back-to-back matches.

To allow attendees to take full advantage of the compact nature of Qatar 2022, FIFA has softened the household limits from previous FIFA World Cups - now, each household can buy up to six tickets per match and up to 60 tickets throughout the tournament to enjoy the matches with their friends and family.

Hay’ya Card (Fan ID)

A Hay’ya Card is needed to enter the State of Qatar, to access stadiums (along with a match ticket), and to enjoy free matchday travel alongside other benefits.

COVID-19 measures

FIFA and the State of Qatar are committed to putting health first. The State of Qatar will provide the required safeguards to protect the health and safety of all involved in the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. All attendees must follow the travel advice from the Qatari authorities and the latest guidance from Qatar’s Ministry of Public Health. Full information on COVID-19 safety measures will be communicated in advance of the tournament.

Visit FIFA.com/tickets to submit a ticket application and the FAQs section for more information about the products, packages and price categories.