Teams in Black kick off the year with new playing and training kit

New Zealand Rugby (NZR) has revealed new playing and training kit for its Teams in Black to mark the start of its six-year partnerships with Global Partner ALTRAD and Performance Partner INEOS.

Designed and tested by NZR’s Principal Partner adidas, the playing jersey will have the same world-leading design and technology as 2021, and feature ALTRAD as the Official Front of Jersey Sponsor and INEOS as the Official Sponsor of the Back of Playing Shorts and Front of Training Jersey.

The All Blacks Sevens and Black Ferns Sevens teams are scheduled to be among the first Teams in Black to showcase the playing and training kits during the upcoming HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series. The All Blacks, Black Ferns, MÄori All Blacks, All Blacks XV and New Zealand Under 20 are all scheduled to wear the new playing and training kits as part of the two Major Partnerships when they next take the field.

"It’s great to kick off the year alongside new Global Partners ALTRAD and INEOS, these partnerships provide a real opportunity for us to grow our presence internationally," NZR Chief Executive Mark Robinson said.

"ALTRAD is a World leader in their Group’s sector and demonstrate a passion for growing rugby in communities globally. With ALTRAD as the Official Front of Jersey sponsor, we hope to inspire and deepen connections with these communities through our shared passion for rugby."

All Blacks Sevens Head Coach Clark Laidlaw added: "With a mix of world class talent and emerging players named in the All Blacks Sevens squad earlier this month, we are looking forward to making the most of opportunities to develop as a team. The Performance Partnership with INEOS is really unique, giving us the ability to learn from some of the world’s highest performing teams across a range of sports."

Mohed Altrad, Founder and President of ALTRAD said: "2022 marks the start of an exciting new era for ALTRAD Rugby with the logo first appearing on the iconic New Zealand jerseys. As proud partner of three unique rugby properties in the rugby world, ALTRAD is using the opportunity of these rugby partnerships to help make a positive difference - to its colleagues, customers and communities around the world. Everyone at ALTRAD wishes all New Zealand Rugby's teams the best of luck this year."

Sir Dave Brailsford, Director of Sport, INEOS said: "The Teams in Black are synonymous with performance, and their kit is one of the most evocative and admired in world sport. The integration of the INEOS brand on this iconic kit symbolises our partnership to share best practice and collaborate on performance innovation - a core purpose of INEOS. We have much to learn from the Teams in Black, and much to share from our own successes in F1, cycling, sailing, football and running. The INEOS sports group is united by a resolve to set new standards in everything it does. Our exciting new partnership with New Zealand Rugby perfectly complements this ambition, and enhances an already impressive knowledge base. I am looking forward to integrating the players and team at New Zealand Rugby into INEOS to support their ambitious performance goals and apply the knowledge and expertise found across all of our teams."

ALTRAD will become one of a select few partners to take up the position of Official Front of Jersey Sponsor for the Teams in Black, as Global Partners to NZR, with a smaller, faded logo also sitting subtly on the back under the thin white collar. INEOS will feature on the playing kit for the first time as sponsor the Back of Playing Shorts and Front of Training Jersey for all Teams in Black, a key part of their Performance Partnership with NZR. The latest Teams in Black range will be available for purchase later this year.