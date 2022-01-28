Blaze eye perfect Super Smash campaign - Cricket Wellington

Friday, 28 January, 2022 - 12:33

The Spotlight Reporting Blaze Wellington Blaze have their sights set on a perfect Dream11 Super Smash season when they face the Otago Sparks in tomorrow’s Grand Final at Seddon Park.

The Blaze have been the standout side in this year’s competition winning all ten of their round-robin games and qualifying for their fifth Grand Final in a row.

The side could emulate the perfect feat achieved just two seasons ago by the 2019/20 Wellington Blaze that lifted the trophy after winning all ten round-robin matches and defeating the Auckland Hearts in a double-header Grand Final at the Cello Basin Reserve.

Blaze head coach Lance Dry said the side were focused ahead of the unique challenges of a Grand Final.

"We’re treating tomorrow’s match like any of the other ten matches in the competition," he said.

"Yes, it’s a Grand Final, and that adds a little more to the occasion, but we have a process that has been effective all summer and we want to stick to that formula to give ourselves the best chance of coming out on top tomorrow.

"Grand Finals are always an exciting time, the girls are really excited - we’ve put in a huge amount of hard work over the last two months, and this is what we’ve been aiming for, so they’re looking forward to getting out there tomorrow.

"Otago are a good side and have had a strong campaign so we will need to be at our best tomorrow to achieve what we set out to achieve at the start of the summer."

The Blaze come into the Grand Final at full strength and have selected an extended 13-player squad for the trip to Hamilton.

Their success this summer has been built on a formidable bowling attack and intensity in the field which has seen them bowl out every team they’ve faced when bowling first.

Leigh Kasperek and Jess Kerr have led the bowling group well and lead the competition wicket-taking charts with 17 each, closely followed by Melie Kerr with 16.

Melie Kerr has also shone with the bat, scoring 326 runs with four fifties and an average of 36, making the number three spot her own in a deep Blaze batting line-up.

The Women’s Dream11 Super Smash Grand Final gets underway from 3:00pm tomorrow at Seddon Park in Hamilton. Every ball will be broadcast LIVE on Spark Sport.

Wellington Blaze squad | Dream11 Super Smash Grand Final Final | v Otago Sparks

Maddy Green (c)

Amelia Kerr (vc)

Rebecca Burns

Tash Codyre

Sophie Devine

Xara Jetly

Leigh Kasperek

Jess Kerr

Caitlin King

Jess McFadyen

Thamsyn Newton

Georgia Plimmer

Maneka Singh

Grand Final

Saturday 29 January 2022

Wellington Blaze v Otago Sparks

Seddon Park, Hamilton

LIVE on Spark Sport

