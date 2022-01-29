Corey Peters claims third place at Super-G World Cup

Saturday, 29 January, 2022 - 08:02

New Zealand sit skier Corey Peters (New Plymouth) has finished in third place at the Super G World Cup in Sweden overnight.

Due to the implications of the Covid-19 Pandemic this is the first Super-G start gate that Corey has been in since February 2019.

Corey explained "For me I think speed is about being comfortable with it, and the only way to get comfortable with it is constantly training it and constantly racing it. There was definitely some anxiety coming into today, but now a sense of success, and a good feeling to know that after so long out of the game I can still come away with a podium."

Corey put down a solid run, firing out of the start gate and was really quick through the first section. A slight error towards the end caused him to lose a little time and he finished +2.19 behind the leader in the men’s sitting category.

"I attacked the top of the course, but unfortunately six gates from the finish I made quite a big mistake which cost me quite a bit of time and potentially a better place on the podium. All in all it was a great day to blow the cobwebs out and continue that preparation for Beijing. For me that is the one that I am eyeing to get on the top step, that’s the pinnacle for me this season."

Jesper Pedersen (NOR) took the win today, with Andrew Kurka (USA) finishing in second place.

Corey said "To feel like I am back on track and have a speed race under my belt just gives me more confidence coming into the next few weeks as we prepare for Beijing."

Fellow Kiwi’s Aaron Ewen and Adam Hall were also competing today, with Aaron placing 5th in the men’s sitting category and Adam placing 8th in the men’s standing category.

Up next is the Slalom World Cup tonight, with Adam Hall and Aaron Ewen representing New Zealand.

