Hotter makes triumphant return to top of Freeride World Tour podium

Monday, 31 January, 2022 - 11:51

Kiwi freeride athlete Jess Hotter (Ohakune, 28) has taken the win overnight at the second stop of the Freeride World Tour held in Andorra.

The event took place on a never-before-used venue, Pic De Les Planes, showcasing the extensive terrain available around Ordino Arcalís.

Despite warm and dry conditions across much of Europe, a solid snowpack and sunny weather allowed for successful back-to-back events in the Pyrenees, with gorgeous sunny days and spring-like conditions.

Hotter linked several large airs with flawless skiing to take the event win. Coming back from a tough crash in Spain last week, 2021 World Champion Elisabeth Gerritzen (SUI) placed 2nd, while 3rd place went to tour rookie Lily Bradley (USA).

Today was all about adjusting my line to the changing conditions, and I’m so happy with how it worked out! My goal this year is just to have fun, and I’m really excited for Kicking Horse, I love it there." - Jess Hotter

Fellow Kiwi competitor Jamesa Hampton finished in 6th place in the Ski Men’s category, a career best Freeride World Tour result for the Christchurch athlete.

Results: https://www.freerideworldtour.com/event/2022-freeride-world-tour-ordino-arcalis/results