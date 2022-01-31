Ross Taylor returns for Central Stags tomorrow in star-studded match

Monday, 31 January, 2022 - 18:01

Ross Taylor is looking forward to returning to action tomorrow for the Central Stags as The Ford Trophy resumes.

Tomorrow’s one-day match against the Auckland Aces will be live-streamed from behind closed gates, and sees the BLACKCAPS and Central Stags legend taking a nostalgic trip back to the town in which he attended high school, Palmerston North.

"I haven’t played here in Palmy for years", says Taylor, "so it’s nice to be back playing for the Stags in this match, and obviously also nice to be back here playing in Palmerston North where I went to high school at Palmerston North Boys’ High.

"It’ll be cool tomorrow, even though it will also be a bit strange playing at Fitzherbert Park without the crowd, with the red setting that we are in.

"Hopefully people will enjoy the game with the livestream."

Taylor is available for the balance of The Ford Trophy campaign, and says, "I hope to play a game or two of red-ball for the Stags as well, when we return to the Plunket Shield returns next month."

This will be just Taylor’s third Ford Trophy match at the ground - where he heads in with a record of 167 runs from his previous two appearances, including a knock of 121 off 131 balls in a victory against the Wellington Firebirds on, coincidentally, 1 February, 2006.

His most recent appearance was on 5 January 2009, in any format, contributing 46 in a six-wicket one-day victory over Northern Districts.

Central Stags head coach Rob Walter said the return of Taylor is always exciting for the Stags.

"It’s great to have someone of Ross’s quality and experience coming back into the side.

"With the Super Smash now done and dusted, our focus turns squarely to challenging for one of the two Finals berths in The Ford Trophy and no doubt Ross will be a key contributor in that quest."

A lifelong Central Stags representative, Taylor joins forces with another Palmerston North Boys’ High old boy turned BLACKCAP in fast bowler Adam Milne who is set to once again compete head-to-head with Auckland Aces quick, Lockie Ferguson.

The only unbeaten side in The Ford Trophy to date, the Stags are coming off a Dream11 Super Smash win against the Aces in last weekend’s final round, putting in a polished all-round team performance at Eden Park.

A strong twelve has assembled for tomorrow’s big one-dayer in which they will be seeking to strengthen their position at the head of The Ford Trophy table.

All but four players in the Central Stags squad have represented the BLACKCAPS - even with Test left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel missing this match with a calf strain that he sustained early in the Eden Park Super Smash game; while the Aces have also named a star-studded squad including Martin Guptill, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips and Will Somerville.

Tomorrow’s match begins at 11am, with livescores and a free livestream at www.cdcricket.co.nz

Central Stags squad

v Auckland Aces, Fitzherbert Park, Palmerston North

11am | Tuesday 1 February 2022

CENTRAL STAGS

Tom Bruce - Taranaki - captain

Doug Bracewell - Hawke’s Bay

Josh Clarkson - Nelson

Dane Cleaver - Manawatu - wicketkeeper

Joey Field - Hawke’s Bay

Jayden Lennox - Hawke’s Bay

Adam Milne - Manawatu

Seth Rance - Wairarapa

Ben Smith - Whanganui

Ross Taylor - Manawatu

Blair Tickner - Hawke’s Bay

Will Young - Taranaki

Coach - Rob Walter

