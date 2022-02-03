Hawke's Bay duo returns for Central Stags

Thursday, 3 February, 2022 - 13:21

Top of The Ford Trophy table after their first three rounds, the unbeaten Central Stags fly to Dunedin today for the first of four big away clashes over the next 10 days.

The Stags play the Otago Volts this Friday, and again on Sunday, in Dunedin; then head up to Canterbury to play defending champions Canterbury on Friday 11 and Sunday 13 February.

The latter two matches against Canterbury had originally been scheduled for Hagley Oval but, with the changes to this season's international home fixtures, the Stags and their host will now face each other at Rangiora's Mainpower Oval.

With wicketkeeper-batsman Dane Cleaver having picked up an injury in the team's emphatic win over the Auckland Aces earlier this week, Hawke’s Bay keeper-batsman Bayley Wiggins returns to the squad to take over the keeping duties, while leg-spinning batsman Brad Schmulian also jets in from Hawke's Bay to take the squad from 12 to 13.

The Stags lead a points table that is caclulated on average points per game this season, due to this summer's lockdown-affected start.

Success on the road would see the team extend their early advantage before heading back home to Pukekura Park, with the primary goal to make this year's Final by finishing as one of the top two teams.

The Stags' 113-run win over a strong Auckland Aces squad on Monday in Palmerston North ranks as one of their top dozen biggest margins, and saw paceman Blair Tickner take his career-best List A figures of 4-37 and BLACKCAPS batsman Will Young score his sixth List A century, captain Tom Bruce also contributing a half century amid a strong performance from the team with both bat and ball.

Tomorrow’s match begins at 11am, with livescores and a free livestream at www.cdcricket.co.nz

Central Stags squad

One-Day matches v Otago Volts, University of Otago Oval, Dunedin

11am | Friday 4 and Waitangi Day Sunday 6 February 2022

CENTRAL STAGS

Tom Bruce - Taranaki - captain

Doug Bracewell - Hawke’s Bay

Josh Clarkson - Nelson

Joey Field - Hawke’s Bay

Jayden Lennox - Hawke’s Bay

Adam Milne - Manawatu

Seth Rance - Wairarapa

Brad Schmulian - Hawke’s Bay

Ben Smith - Whanganui

Ross Taylor - Manawatu

Blair Tickner - Hawke’s Bay

Bayley Wiggins - wicketkeeper - Hawke’s Bay

Will Young - Taranaki

Coach - Rob Walter

