Central hinds debut on cards for Hawke's Bay teen

Friday, 4 February, 2022 - 10:44

A potential CENTRAL HINDS debut is in store this weekend with Hawke's Bay teen Aniela Apperley, a member of the successful CD Under 19 women's team this season who has been called up for the first time at NZC Domestic level.

Apperley is among an influx of up-and-coming players as Hannah Rowe and Rosemary Mair depart for the WHITE FERNS series against India and subsequent ICC Women’s World Cup after having been named in the New Zealand squad yesterday, while regular keeper-batter Natalie Dodd remains out with a broken finger.

Pace bowler Monique Rees is also absent with shin splints, Wairarapa’s young star Ocean Bartlett is nursing a back injury while spinning allrounder Mikaela Greig is unavailable this Saturday when the Hinds play the first of two back-to-back one-dayers against the Auckland Hearts at Pukekura Park.

Central Hinds coach JAMIE WATKINS said Aniela has impressed at both the last two years' national Under 19 tournaments.

"Aniela still has one more year too, and we have also seen her perform in both the Mike Shrimpton Trophy and Central Super League.

"She has the ability to bowl consistently in all phases of the game, notably up front in the Power Play, and also coming in at key times at the back end of the innings.

"She has grabbed a lot of wickets with her ability to bowl consistently in the channel, asking questions of the batters."

With the country in Red under the Protection Framework, there will be no public admission to this weekend's two fixtures as the Hallyburton Johnstone Shield resumes, and there will be one eye on an inclement weather forecast as the Hinds embark on their final four matches of the regular season, in the push for Grand Final qualification.

The Hinds head in well placed in third spot, with 14 points and needing to make the top two to qualify.

The team needs to close the gap on the Otago Sparks (23 points, with two games remaining) and Wellington Blaze (21, with four games remaining - including their last two rounds head to head against the Hinds in Wellington).

This weekend's opponents for the Hinds, the Hearts, have yet to take a win from their four starts this season and will be hungry to get off the unfamiliar bottom rung of the ladder. There are four points on the table per game for a win, and two points per team for a washout.

With 2021/22 one-day skipper Rowe now on WHITE FERNS duties, Dream11 Super Smash captain Jess Watkin steps in to captain the Hinds side for the remainder of the season.

Both Saturday and Sunday's matches begin behind closed gates at 10.30am (weather permitting) with livescores at cdcricket.co.nz. Follow the Central Hinds on Instagram and Twitter to follow the latest from the ground.

HALLYBURTON JOHNSTONE SHIELD

Central Hinds v Auckland Hearts 10.30am - One-Day rounds on Saturday 5 and Sunday 6 February, 2022

Pukekura Park - New Plymouth

(no public admission)

Jess Watkin - captain - Manawatu

Aniela Apperley - Hawke's Bay - uncapped

Georgia Atkinson - Manawatu

Emily Cunningham - Taranaki

Claudia Green - Nelson

Anna Gaging - Nelson

Kate Gaging - Nelson

Mikaela Greig (Sunday only) - Manawatu

Melissa Hansen - Wairarapa

Ashtuti Kumar - Manawatu

Cate Pedersen - Hawke's Bay

Gemma Sims - Wairarapa

Kerry Tomlinson - Hawke's Bay

