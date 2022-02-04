Gallagher Chiefs named and ready for pre-season clash against Moana Pasifika

Friday, 4 February, 2022 - 15:30

The Gallagher Chiefs will head north to Mount Smart Stadium for their pre-season clash against the newly formed Moana Pasifika on Friday, February 4.

As hosts, Moana Pasifika have dedicated the pre-season game towards raising funds for the ‘Ofa Atu Tonga’ (Love You Tonga) relief efforts following the recent eruption of Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha'apai island.

The two squads will play three 30 minute halves format, which will be televised live on Sky Television at 7.05pm.

Gallagher Chiefs Head Coach Clayton McMillan is keen to get the players on the field.

"We have had a solid pre-season to date and we’re extremely excited to test ourselves against a quality side in Moana Pasifika."

"Pre-season games are a great way of giving individuals in our squad an opportunity to make an early statement. Collectively we hope to see some evidence of the systems we have tried to implement through the pre-season, as well as being exposed in a few areas to keep us honest and keep evolving our game in the lead up to our first round fixture against the Highlanders," said McMillan.

Gallagher Chiefs vs. Moana Pasifika: (Note numbers may vary to what players are wearing)1. Ollie Norris

2. Leni Apisai

3. Sione Mafileo

4. Liam Hallam-Eames

5. Laghlan McWhannell

6. Samipeni Finau

7. Mitch Jacobson

8. Sam McNamara

9. Cortez Ratima

10. Bryn Gatland

11. Etene Nanai-Seturo

12. Rameka Poihipi

13. Lalomilo Lalomilo

14. Shaun Stevenson

15. Rivez Reihana

Reserves:

Bradley Slater

Jared Proffit

George Dyer

Naitoa Ah Kuoi

Hamish Dalzell

Tom Florence

Kaylum Boshier

Pita Gus Sowakula

Xavier Roe

Josh Ioane

Chase Tiatia

Alex Nankivell

Jonah Lowe

Liam Coombes-Fabling

Emoni Narawa

Rob Cobb

Solomone Tukuafu

Tyrone Thompson

Logan Crowley

To donate to the ‘Ofa Atu Tonga’ (Love You Tonga) relief efforts visit https://moanapasifika.co.nz/donate/