Gallagher Chiefs named and ready for pre-season clash against Moana Pasifika

The Gallagher Chiefs will head north to Mount Smart Stadium for their pre-season clash against the newly formed Moana Pasifika on Friday, February 4.
As hosts, Moana Pasifika have dedicated the pre-season game towards raising funds for the ‘Ofa Atu Tonga’ (Love You Tonga) relief efforts following the recent eruption of Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha'apai island.
The two squads will play three 30 minute halves format, which will be televised live on Sky Television at 7.05pm.
Gallagher Chiefs Head Coach Clayton McMillan is keen to get the players on the field.
"We have had a solid pre-season to date and we’re extremely excited to test ourselves against a quality side in Moana Pasifika."
"Pre-season games are a great way of giving individuals in our squad an opportunity to make an early statement. Collectively we hope to see some evidence of the systems we have tried to implement through the pre-season, as well as being exposed in a few areas to keep us honest and keep evolving our game in the lead up to our first round fixture against the Highlanders," said McMillan.
Gallagher Chiefs vs. Moana Pasifika: (Note numbers may vary to what players are wearing)1. Ollie Norris
2. Leni Apisai
3. Sione Mafileo
4. Liam Hallam-Eames
5. Laghlan McWhannell
6. Samipeni Finau
7. Mitch Jacobson
8. Sam McNamara
9. Cortez Ratima
10. Bryn Gatland
11. Etene Nanai-Seturo
12. Rameka Poihipi
13. Lalomilo Lalomilo
14. Shaun Stevenson
15. Rivez Reihana
Reserves:
Bradley Slater
Jared Proffit
George Dyer
Naitoa Ah Kuoi
Hamish Dalzell
Tom Florence
Kaylum Boshier
Pita Gus Sowakula
Xavier Roe
Josh Ioane
Chase Tiatia
Alex Nankivell
Jonah Lowe
Liam Coombes-Fabling
Emoni Narawa
Rob Cobb
Solomone Tukuafu
Tyrone Thompson
Logan Crowley
To donate to the ‘Ofa Atu Tonga’ (Love You Tonga) relief efforts visit https://moanapasifika.co.nz/donate/
