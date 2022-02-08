Chemist Warehouse announces sponsorship of revamped Super Rugby 2022 season

Tuesday, 8 February, 2022 - 10:01

New Zealand’s fastest growing pharmacy group, Chemist Warehouse, is pleased to announce its partnership of all five New Zealand Super Rugby teams in a long term commitment to Rugby, kicking off with this year’s hotly anticipated 2022 Super Rugby Pacific season.

Chemist Warehouse New Zealand opened its first pharmacy in Auckland in 2017 and has quickly expanded to 31 pharmacies in communities across the country.

Chemist Warehouse is embarking on its biggest year yet and the partnerships with the Blues, Chiefs, Hurricanes, Crusaders and Highlanders is just one of several major sporting announcements the leading pharmacy is set to make in the next couple of months.

The sponsorship is part of the company’s overall drive to support local communities throughout New Zealand in activities they enjoy, as well as to support affordable, accessible healthcare choices for all Kiwis.

Chemist Warehouse New Zealand CEO, Azman Haroon, says he is thrilled to announce the exciting partnership with the Super Rugby clubs.

"Chemist Warehouse is pleased to announce our partnership of all Super Rugby teams in New Zealand where we will proudly engage with fans and support the clubs to deliver another outstanding and entertaining season of rugby," he says.

"Our long term support of these fantastic clubs will see us connect with fans at every opportunity to promote an active and healthy lifestyle so communities all across New Zealand can get well, stay well and live well".

Chiefs Rugby Club CEO, Michael Collins, says they are delighted to announce the partnership with Chemist Warehouse.

"We are rapt to have Chemist Warehouse join our sponsors whÄnau. We are looking forward to working with them to connect with our fans and support the New Zealand Super Rugby clubs in the promotion of Super Rugby," he says.

"We know they have an exciting strategy they are looking to bring to life, which we are eager to support and see implemented as our partnership develops."

The Super Rugby partnership will be brought to life through a multi-platform strategy through experiential activations, within broadcast and through the pharmacy network and allows for Chemist Warehouse to offer customers around New Zealand the opportunity to engage, watch and connect with their local Super Rugby franchise.

In celebration of the sponsorship launch, Super Rugby players from each New Zealand team filmed in-store for their first day as part of the Chemist Warehouse whÄnau.

Chemist Warehouse The Base Pharmacist Seif Al-Sheibani says they were pleased to welcome Chiefs’ hooker and All Black Samisoni Taukei'aho to the Chemist Warehouse family on February 1.

"We were excited to welcome Samisoni to The Base Chemist Warehouse on February 1. He was an asset to our store, and we can’t wait to work with him and the other local Super Rugby players throughout the year."

To support the partnership’s social campaign, All Blacks legend and Chemist Warehouse ambassador Dan Carter coached Blues’ flanker Dalton Papalii, Chiefs’ hooker Samisoni Taukei'aho, Hurricanes’ prop Tyrel Lomax, Crusaders’ fullback Will Jordan and Highlanders’ winger Jona Nareki throughout the day in a series of videos available on Chemist Warehouse and Super Rugby Pacific club social channels.

Those videos with footage of all players in store have been released today on Chemist Warehouse’s Instagram page https://www.instagram.com/chemistwarehousenewzealand/?hl=en%5d