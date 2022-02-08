Israel Adesanya asks, "What are you fighting for?" - Ground Agency

Tuesday, 8 February, 2022 - 14:21

What are you fighting for? Ahead of UFC 271, street inspired fightwear brand Engage has launched a new campaign featuring ambassadors and MMA stars Israel Adesanya, Alexander Volkanovski, Brad Riddell, Kai Kara-France, Genah Fabian and Carlos Ulberg.

Check-out the video here. [https://www.instagram.com/p/CZsTk3WB9Ue/]

Spearheaded by UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya, ‘We Are All Fighters’ highlights what it means to be a fighter in the modern world - inside of the cage and out of it, covering everything from the daily sacrifices required to achieve your personal goals to the importance of mental and physical well-being.

We all have to push ourselves further and this is something Adesanya appreciates, as he prepares to defend his crown for the fourth time at the highly anticipated UFC 271: "We’re all on our own journey and have our own challenges. We’re all fighting to be the best we can and it’s important to face life head on. Engage is a mindset. It’s about showing up every day and bringing the right energy to be better than you were yesterday."

But you don’t have to be a champion, as Engage Founder, Ash Belcastro states: "We’re not a fightwear brand - we’re a brand for fighters. That’s what Engage is all about - and the new campaign reflects that. We’re for everyone who decides to train, whatever their background, whoever they are, whatever their reasons. If they’re willing to step up, then they’re a fighter and we’re here to support them."

For more information on Engage, visit: engageind.com. And don’t miss out as three Engage team mates - Israel Adesanya, Carlos Ulberg and ‘Blood Diamond’ - head into battle at UFC 271 on Sunday, 13 February at 2pm AEDT.

The full ‘We Are All Fighters’ video is available for download here. [https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/13KxTOlsa0xsgCcLX5grmr4sVvIPMazRw?usp=sharing]