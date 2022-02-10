Viv Stephens memorial trophy - Central Districts Cricket

Thursday, 10 February, 2022 - 12:03

Central Districts Cricket and Cricket Wellington are proud to jointly announce a new trophy in the memory of the late Viv Stephens.

The Viv Stephens Memorial Trophy will be contested by the Central Hinds and Wellington Blaze in the first Hallyburton Johnstone Shield match between the two teams each season.

The trophy will be on the line for the first time this Saturday, 12 February, in Wellington, where the two sides are scheduled to meet at the Cello Basin Reserve in the national one-day championship.

Born in Foxton and settling in Hawke’s Bay, Stephens (née Sexton) was a Life Member of CDCA who represented both Major Associations, as well as New Zealand - touring India twice, and playing three ODIs at the 1978 Women’s World Cup.

After having played for Wellington from 1974/75 until 1978/79 primarily as a right-handed batter, Stephens became the inaugural captain of Central Districts Women after the team formed in 1979, and represented CD until her last innings in the 1981/82 season.

Mrs Stephens passed away in Hawke’s Bay in September last year and Central Districts CEO said the CD cricket family was saddened not only to lose a founding member of the Central Hinds, but a much loved servant of the game who continued to contribute to CD as a Board Member for 14 years.

"With the blessing of her husband Philip, it’s awesome to be able to honour the life and legacy of someone who played such an important role in advancing the women’s game in New Zealand," said de Wet.

"I hope that this trophy will ensure that Viv’s impact on our game will continue to be felt, and that future generations of cricketers will know the important role that she played."

Cricket Wellington CEO Cam Mitchell praised Central Districts Cricket and Stephens’ family for their efforts in the creation of a new trophy that would honour Stephens’ life.

"The introduction of the Viv Stephens Memorial Trophy is a brilliant addition to the rivalry between the Hinds and the Blaze," he said.

"We’re really proud to be able to honour Viv Stephens while competing for the trophy and we know it will also add a new layer of rivalry between the two sides which we hope will continue to develop better women’s players that can go on to represent both Major Associations with pride."

"I would like to extend my thanks to Central Districts Cricket Association and Viv’s husband Philip for their support in introducing the Viv Stephens Memorial Trophy, and we hope the annual contests will leave a lasting legacy for Viv."

Philip Stephens said he was thrilled when Central Districts and Wellington suggested honouring Viv’s memory with a trophy while son Christopher commented that it was a great tribute to his mother who contributed so much to the game.

"Viv started playing cricket with the men in Palmerston North because there was no women’s cricket," recalled Philip.

"Her talents were recognised and she was encouraged to move to Wellington. From there she made the Wellington team, and higher honours were to follow with selection to the New Zealand team for tours to India in 1976 and 1978.

"By 1979 Viv had moved to Palmerston North, and was instrumental in getting a women’s competition established there. Along with several other women, this led to the formation of the Central Hinds - of which she was the first captain.

"In retirement, Viv was a longserving Board member of Central Districts Cricket and a Life Member. Viv also fostered and coached the Napier Girls' High School 1st XI that won the national Yoplait Cup.

"Both Christopher and I are very proud of Viv, and thank both Wellington and Central Districts for recognising her contribution to women’s cricket in this way."

VIV STEPHENS PLAYING CAREER

Overall:

22 first-class matches, 1974/75 to 1980/81

15 List A one-day matches, 1974/75 to 1981/82

3 ODI matches, 1977/78 Women’s World Cup in India, January 1978

Wellington:

11 first-class matches from 1974/75 to 1978/79, 15 innings, 243 runs, high score 33, 9 catches;

Bowling: 420 balls, 14 wickets, best 3-48

1 List A one-day match in 1974/75, 1 innings, 23 runs

Central Districts:

9 first-class matches from 1979/80 to 1980/81, 7 innings, 177 runs, high score 70, 1x50, 7 catches;

Bowling: 138 balls, 1 wicket, 1-29

8 List A one-day matches in 1981/82, 13 innings, 445 runs, high score 135, 1x100, 1x50, 3 catches

New Zealand Women (1975/76 to 1977/78):

2 first-class matches, 3 innings, 17 runs, 2 catches;

Bowling: 60 balls, 1 wicket, 1-25

3 ODI matches (1977/78 Women’s World Cup in India, January 1978), 2 innings, 12 runs

6 List A one-day matches, 5 innings, 50 runs, 1 catch