Smiths City to back New Zealand's Super Rugby teams in 2022

Friday, 11 February, 2022 - 07:40

Furniture and appliance retailer, Smiths City is thrilled to announce it will continue to support all five New Zealand Super Rugby teams for another season.

"Rugby is very much part of who we are as New Zealanders; it’s in our blood, it’s part of our culture. Being a proud Kiwi business for more than 100 years, it just makes sense to get behind our teams as they go out there and give it their all," Smiths City Managing Director, Tony Allison said.

The upcoming 2022 Super Rugby Pacific competition, which kicks off on the 18th of February, will feature an exciting new format with Australian teams back in the mix, along with new Pacific sides, Moana Pasifika and Fijian Drua making their debut.

"Just like everyone else, we’re really looking forward to seeing our boys get out there in this fresh competition format.

"No doubt, there’s going to be some staunch competition from the Australian and Pacific sides, which is even more reason to get behind our teams and show them our support.

"As a Kiwi business, what better way to show our support than by supporting all five New Zealand Super Rugby teams," Allison said.

In addition to providing financial support to New Zealand’s Super Rugby teams, Smiths City is offering fans across the country unique opportunities to share in the love Smiths City has for rugby and the Kiwi lifestyle.

"Last season, we were thrilled to give away five full lounge packages to five lucky Blues, Chiefs, Crusaders, Highlanders and Hurricanes fans.

"We’ve got more exciting giveaways planned for this upcoming Super Rugby season. We’ll be releasing more information on this soon so keep an eye out for details."

The Gallagher Chiefs are equally looking forward to continuing the relationship with Smiths City in the upcoming Super season.

"We are delighted with our partnership with Smith City. We established a solid foundation during the 2021 Super Rugby season," said Chiefs Rugby Club CEO Michael Collins.

"Their promotion and support for our Clubs and Super Rugby across New Zealand has been fantastic. They have been tremendous with their engagement with our fans and we are excited to see how our partnership will continue to grow with this iconic kiwi business."