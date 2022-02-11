Enduro World Series mountain bike race comes to Wellington

Friday, 11 February, 2022 - 10:32

For the first time Wellington will host an Enduro World Series (EWS) mountain bike race - one of only four world series qualifier events in the country.

Capital Enduro, to be held in April 2022, recognises Wellington as a destination for top level mountain biking. It will bring male and female riders from around the country to test their ability against those based in the Wellington region. The intention is to make it an annual event.

However, mountain bikers of all abilities from Under-15s to masters will be catered to in Wellington with two race categories - easy and hard - across trail networks on Makara Peak, Wrights Hill and the southern end of Skyline. Up to 500 mountain bikers plus supporters are expected.

The event is E-bike friendly and has more than $10,000 of spot prizes and $5500 in race prize money up for grabs.

Capital Enduro Event Director Craig Murray says there are big plans for the event in Wellington.

"Our ambition is to develop Capital Enduro into one of the best enduro races in the world and a must ride whether you’re an elite, pro or recreational rider."

Capital Enduro aims to donate up to $10,000 to the Wellington Mountain Bike Club, a charitable organisation which supports the local mountain biking community through trails building, maintenance and advocacy, organising events and promoting new initiatives.

Wellington Mountain Bike Club President John Baddiley is "stoked that the Capital Enduro will add Wellington's trails to the EWS family.

"We've long known that Te Whanganui-a-Tara is the best capital in the world for mountain biking, and we can't wait to share some local trail favourites with everyone.

"We are also extremely thankful for the financial support Capital Enduro will provide to help the club continue with its important work."

WellingtonNZ Events and Experiences General Manager Warrick Dent says the organisation is focused on helping make the inaugural event a success.

"Mountain biking is the focus but during the event, Karori Park - where races will start and finish - will be transformed with a festival vibe including live music and food trucks.

"Hosting the event is a step toward making Wellington internationally recognised as a city with world class mountain biking which knows how to create an event with wide local support.

"Our overall goal is to assist in creating such a wonderful race that Wellington continues to host EWS qualifier events, attracting top international riders to the capital."