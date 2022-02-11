Black Ferns contract announcement

Friday, 11 February, 2022 - 16:15

A new era for the Black Ferns has kicked off in 2022 with players signing new contracts that see rugby their number one priority.

The list of 29 players will be announced on Monday morning, followed by a media opportunity in Auckland.

MEDIA OPPORTUNITY

Who: Five contracted Black Ferns players

When: Monday 14 February, vision of training from 9.30am followed by interviews at 10am.

Where: Nixon Park, Central Road, Kingsland, Auckland

Please RSVP to Libby Boggs if you wish to attend.

This will be staged under strict red light covid protocols. All media wishing to attend must be fully vaccinated and mask-wearing is mandatory.