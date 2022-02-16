Chapple Cup back on the line this weekend - Central Districts Cricket

Wednesday, 16 February, 2022 - 16:07

Final preparations are underway as six of Central Districts’ District Association men’s teams prepare to contest the 2021/22 Chapple Cup.

With Wairarapa and Marlborough Cricket Associations withdrawing from this year’s tournament, the format has been revised to a six-team T20 round robin, with two rounds on both Friday and Saturday, and the decisive final round on Sunday, at Palmerston North’s Fitzherbert and Manawaroa Parks.

The new draw for the Chapple Cup this season is advised below.

Nelson broke Hawke’s Bay’s strangehold on the coveted white-ball trophy last season, and heads to Palmerston North as the defending champion.

Protocols in line with the Protection Framework red setting have been implemented and matches are not open to the public.

Livescoring will be available on CricHQ (fixtures schedule will be updated shortly) and further information on the Chapple Cup can be found at the tournament home page here.

2021/22 CHAPPLE CUP DRAW (updated)

Day 1 - Friday 18 February 2022

Round ONE

Manawatu v Nelson at Fitzherbert Park #1 , River End Block - 10am

Taranaki v Horowhenua-Kapiti at Fitzherbert Park #2 , City End Block - 10.30am

Whanganui v Hawke’s Bay at Manawaroa Park #6 - 10.30am

Round TWO

Horowhenua-Kapiti v Whanganui at Fitzherbert Park #1, River End Block - 2.30pm

Manawatu v Hawke’s Bay at Fitzherbert Park #2, City End Block - 2.30pm

Taranaki v Nelson at Manawaroa Park #6 - 2.30pm

Day 2 - Saturday 19 February 2022

Round THREE

Taranaki v Hawke’s Bay at Fitzherbert Park #1, River End Block - 10am

Nelson v Horowhenua-Kapiti at Fitzherbert Park #2, City End Block - 10am

Manawatu v Whanganui at Manawaroa Park #6 - 10am

Round FOUR

Manawatu v Taranaki at Fitzherbert Park #1, River End Block - 2pm

Nelson v Whanganui at Fitzherbert Park #2, City End Block - 2pm

Horowhenua-Kapiti v Hawke’s Bay at Manawaroa Park #6 - 2pm

Day 3 - Sunday 20 February 2022

Round FIVE

Nelson v Hawke’s Bay at Fitzherbert Park #1, River End Block - 10.am

Taranaki v Whanganui at Fitzherbert Park #2, City End Block - 10am

Manawatu v Horowhenua-Kapiti at Manawaroa Park #6 - 10am