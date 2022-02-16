Chapple Cup back on the line this weekend - Central Districts Cricket

|
Final preparations are underway as six of Central Districts’ District Association men’s teams prepare to contest the 2021/22 Chapple Cup.
With Wairarapa and Marlborough Cricket Associations withdrawing from this year’s tournament, the format has been revised to a six-team T20 round robin, with two rounds on both Friday and Saturday, and the decisive final round on Sunday, at Palmerston North’s Fitzherbert and Manawaroa Parks.
The new draw for the Chapple Cup this season is advised below.
Nelson broke Hawke’s Bay’s strangehold on the coveted white-ball trophy last season, and heads to Palmerston North as the defending champion.
Protocols in line with the Protection Framework red setting have been implemented and matches are not open to the public.
Livescoring will be available on CricHQ (fixtures schedule will be updated shortly) and further information on the Chapple Cup can be found at the tournament home page here.
2021/22 CHAPPLE CUP DRAW (updated)
Day 1 - Friday 18 February 2022
Round ONE
Manawatu v Nelson at Fitzherbert Park #1 , River End Block - 10am
Taranaki v Horowhenua-Kapiti at Fitzherbert Park #2 , City End Block - 10.30am
Whanganui v Hawke’s Bay at Manawaroa Park #6 - 10.30am
Round TWO
Horowhenua-Kapiti v Whanganui at Fitzherbert Park #1, River End Block - 2.30pm
Manawatu v Hawke’s Bay at Fitzherbert Park #2, City End Block - 2.30pm
Taranaki v Nelson at Manawaroa Park #6 - 2.30pm
Day 2 - Saturday 19 February 2022
Round THREE
Taranaki v Hawke’s Bay at Fitzherbert Park #1, River End Block - 10am
Nelson v Horowhenua-Kapiti at Fitzherbert Park #2, City End Block - 10am
Manawatu v Whanganui at Manawaroa Park #6 - 10am
Round FOUR
Manawatu v Taranaki at Fitzherbert Park #1, River End Block - 2pm
Nelson v Whanganui at Fitzherbert Park #2, City End Block - 2pm
Horowhenua-Kapiti v Hawke’s Bay at Manawaroa Park #6 - 2pm
Day 3 - Sunday 20 February 2022
Round FIVE
Nelson v Hawke’s Bay at Fitzherbert Park #1, River End Block - 10.am
Taranaki v Whanganui at Fitzherbert Park #2, City End Block - 10am
Manawatu v Horowhenua-Kapiti at Manawaroa Park #6 - 10am
