2021 Queenstown Marathon to be cancelled - The Ironman Group

Thursday, 17 February, 2022 - 15:00

Organisers of the New Zealand Sotheby’s International Realty Queenstown Marathon have announced the cancellation of the event scheduled to be held on Saturday 19 March 2022.

With the developing Omicron outbreak in New Zealand and the entire country remaining in the red setting of the COVID-19 Protection Framework, it became clear the 2021 event could not go ahead on its postponed date.

Queenstown Marathon Race Director, Keegan McCauley, thanked everyone involved in the event for their patience and understanding while every option to hold the event was explored, and shares in the disappointment they will all feel about the news.

"Our team has been working tirelessly to try and make this event work under the red setting but unfortunately, we have been unable to find a way to deliver the event under the restrictions and still guarantee the safety of our athletes, supporters, staff, volunteers, and the local community in Queenstown," said McCauley.

"We know this news will be frustrating and come as blow to our athletes and the Queenstown region, which receives a major boost when the event is in town. With no clear indication of when we may move to the orange setting, and with winter approaching, we had to make the tough decision to cancel the 2021 event that was to be held on Saturday 19 March 2022.

"We have been overwhelmed by the ongoing support from our running community during these tough times and this is just another setback we will overcome," he said. "We’re so disappointed we’re not able to reunite next month but can’t wait to welcome you all to the world’s most beautiful marathon on 19 November 2022 when the Queenstown Marathon returns."

New Zealand Sotheby's International Realty Managing Director, Mark Harris, shared the sentiment of event organisers.

"We are immensely disappointed that the New Zealand Sotheby’s International Realty Queenstown Marathon won’t be going ahead as planned on 19 March, however, as we need to abide by the current COVID restrictions and for the safety of our Queenstown community and all of our athletes, unfortunately cancellation is the only option," said Harris. "We would like to thank all of the participants across New Zealand who signed up for this spectacular event and rest assured your training has not gone to waste - we plan to be back better than ever in November."

All registered athletes for the 2021 Queenstown Marathon will be contacted by event organisers about options regarding their entry.

The Queenstown Marathon will return on Saturday 19 November 2022. For more information on the Queenstown Marathon visit https://queenstown-marathon.co.nz.