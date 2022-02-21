Mayor pleased to host women’s Super Rugby in Taupo

Monday, 21 February, 2022 - 18:14

TaupÅ District Mayor David Trewavas has welcomed today’s announcement from New Zealand Rugby that TaupÅ and Hamilton will co-host the maiden edition of the women’s Super Rugby competition.

The competition will start on Saturday March 5 at Owen Delany Park, with two games played in Hamilton, before returning to TaupÅ for the final on Sunday March 20.

"I’m thrilled to be able to welcome the players, management staff and supporters to TaupÅ for this exciting competition," Mayor Trewavas said.

"We know it’s tough to be able to deliver events in the current climate, and I take my hat off to New Zealand Rugby for their commitment to this competition going ahead under the current Covid-19 restrictions.

"We’ll be doing everything we can to support the teams and staff to ensure they are able to safely base themselves in our beautiful district."