Ben Wheeler returns as Stags prepare for Ford Trophy Final - CDCA

Wednesday, 23 February, 2022 - 13:11

Having locked in a berth in Saturday’s Ford Trophy national final in Queenstown as the top qualifier, the Central Stags will get a practice run tomorrow at Auckland’s Kennard’s Hire Community Oval where they will meet the second qualifier - the Auckland Aces - in the last round of the regular season.

The Stags have made one change to the squad that beat the Wellington Firebirds back to back in New Plymouth as allrounder Ben Wheeler returns from injury, replacing Ray Toole in the twelve.

Making his first appearance in the one-day squad this summer, should Wheeler be named in the starting XI tomorrow he will be seeking his 50th List A wicket - at the same ground where he took his one-day career best of 4-24, against the Aces.

Stags captain Tom Bruce said that with The Ford Trophy Final already locked in, it was important to approach tomorrow's Round 10 regular season match against a strong Aces team with the usual mindset.

"It’s nice to have locked in a finals spot in Queenstown after last weekend's results against the Firebirds," said Bruce.

"We welcome back Ben Wheeler to the squad after a layoff with injury, he’s a welcome addition to the side in a game that’s great preparation for the Final when we meet the Aces again two days later.

"The boys are full of confidence and we are playing great cricket, so it’s about being consistent for another two games."

The Stags will head into tomorrow's match without having dropped a game all season, after five wins and four washouts - with bonus points from four of those victories having helped ink in their position at the top of the ladder, which secures the title in the event of a rainout.

Ross Taylor led the way in New Plymouth in two weather-shortened matches over the last weekend, contributing an unbeaten 111 - the fastest ever century Ford Trophy history, off just 49 balls - and then backing it up with a half century in two important wins.

The master batsman is averaging almost 50 in his Stags one-day career while class allrounder Doug Bracewell heads into Thursday's game sitting on 99 List A career wickets.

Josh Clarkson is meanwhile poised to play his 50th Central Stags game in the one-day format tomorrow, the match live-scored and livestreamed from 11am at www.cdcricket.co.nz

Saturday's Final will be livestreamed by Spark Sport from 11am, with the Stags’ squad for the Final to be named on Friday.

Both matches will be played behind closed gates. The Stags are training at Eden Park this afternoon.

Central Stags squad

One-Day match v Auckland Aces

Kennards Hire Community Oval, Auckland (closed gates)

11am | Thursday 24 February 2022

CENTRAL STAGS

Tom Bruce - Taranaki - captain

Doug Bracewell - Hawke’s Bay

Josh Clarkson - Nelson

Joey Field - Hawke’s Bay

Jayden Lennox - Hawke’s Bay

Adam Milne - Manawatu

Seth Rance - Wairarapa

Brad Schmulian - Hawke’s Bay

Ben Smith - Whanganui

Ross Taylor - Manawatu

Ben Wheeler - Marlborough

Bayley Wiggins - wicketkeeper - Hawke’s Bay

Coach - Rob Walter

Auckland Aces squad:

Robbie O’Donnell (c), Adithya Ashok, Mark Chapman, Martin Guptill, Lockie Ferguson, Ben Horne (w), Simon Keene, Jock McKenzie, Glenn Phillips, Ollie Pringle, Will Somerville, George Worker

