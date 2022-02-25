Kapiti Run for Youth 2022 goes virtual

Friday, 25 February, 2022 - 10:43

With the Government announcement yesterday to move to Phase 3 of the Red/Whero traffic light in the fight against Omicron from 11.59pm on Thurs 24/02/22, the Web Genius Kâpiti Run for Youth welcomes the news and has decided to go Virtual as a result. "We went virtual back in 2020 with three days’ notice of going into lockdown for the first time," says Richard Calkin, Founder of Web Genius. He goes on to say, "we have more time to prepare this time so we can communicate with individuals and groups to get organised to participate under their own steam as we as a community follow the journey of learning to live with Omicron in a safe and positive way."

"Behind the scenes we have been planning our approach to handle an in-personal event that would require vaccine passes to participate, staggered starts of groups no larger than 100 and 1m social distancing," says Campaign Manager, Helene Judge. "By going Virtual we can clearly see this as an opportunity to be inclusive so the vaccinated and those that are not, can complete the event in their own time and with who they choose."

Going Virtual means Kâpiti Run for Youth can run an active email and social media campaign, and participants can complete the event anytime between Sun 27 Mar and by Sun 10 Apr. Participants will be asked to post their image on a pinned post in Facebook once they have completed the 6km or 12km walk or run on the beach course from Paraparaumu Beach to Raumati Beach and back (two laps if choosing to do 12km). Participants may also choose another route that is convenient for them. There will be a photo board positioned in the Dell opposite Café Lane at Maclean Park which is the usual start and finish point for Kâpiti Run for Youth. All participants will be actively encouraged to set-up their online profile on the Kâpiti Run for Youth website and to either sponsor themselves or seek others to sponsor their online profile.

"The mahi to make all the adjustments needed to reposition this campaign starts now," says Steve Jandrell, Web Genius CEO. "We will be holding sponsorship open until 24 Apr with the aim of reconciling and making payment to Fundraising Partners late Apr/early May along with distributing donated prizes."

Currently we have achieved 55 business sponsors to the value of $12,625 which is amazing. This campaign does not close until Mon 14 Mar so we hope to push that amount higher. All business sponsors (Platinum $1,000, Gold $500, Silver $250, Bronze $125 including GST) can be viewed online and we thank them for their generosity >> https://www.kapitirunforyouth.co.nz/business-sponsors-kapiti

To register as an Individual and Group, it’s quick, easy and free, just head over to our website now >> https://www.kapitirunforyouth.co.nz/register-

When registering you will choose a Fundraising Partner - Partners for 2022 are: Challenge for Change Kâpiti, Kâpiti Basketball Association, Kâpiti College, Kâpiti Kindness Trust, Kâpiti Youth Support, No 49 Squadron Air Cadets Kâpiti, Ôtaki College, Paraparaumu College, The Shed Project Kâpiti, Whirlwind Kâpiti, Work Ready Kâpiti and ZEAL Kâpiti. All funds raised are split 70% to the official Fundraising Partner chosen by the participant at the time of registration and 30% is retained towards running and promotion of the event.

Please stay tuned to our website and emails for registration campaigns coming your way >> https://www.kapitirunforyouth.co.nz/ and follow our Facebook page >> https://www.facebook.com/KapitiRunForYouth/ and Instagram profile >> https://www.instagram.com/kapitirunforyouth/

We cannot run Kâpiti Run for Youth without supporting event sponsors and we acknowledge the ongoing support from Beach FM, Café Lane, Captured By Friday Photography, City Fitness, Kâpiti Business Projects, Kâpiti Candy Co, Kâpiti Law, Kâpiti Party Hire, Kâpiti Pure Water, Kâpiti News, Paekâkâriki Pops, Peter Jackson Plumbing, R-Line, Shoe Clinic, SignCraft Kâpiti and event Founder, Web Genius.

Kâpiti Run for Youth prides itself on being a sustainable and family friendly event with baby buggies and crowd friendly dogs on leads participating on the day with their humans. We can’t wait to see everyone and to raise as much money as we can in 2022 for rangatahi youth in Kâpiti!

If it’s been four months since your second dose, we encourage you to get boosted for you, your whânau, your community, and please don’t attend if you have recently been at a location of interest or if you are feeling unwell.