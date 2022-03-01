The city is ready: ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 opens this week

Tuesday, 1 March, 2022 - 09:17

Tauranga Moana will be showcased on the global stage this Friday 4 March as Bay Oval plays host to the opening match of the prestigious ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022.

More than 180 million viewers are expected to tune in to what will be the biggest Women’s Cricket World Cup yet.

Over two weeks, eight of the best cricketing nations in the world will play across seven matches right here in Tauranga.

Check out how our community is gearing up for the big event!

India or England? The Pizza Library staff Robyn and Alisha are divided with the Mount Maunganui restaurant decked out to back both countries.

Just who will be victorious will be revealed on Wednesday 16 March when England and India go head-to-head at Bay Oval.

Bay Oval groundsman Jared Carter and his team are working hard to ensure optimal field conditions ahead of the world cup matches.

Field management is a real science involving compaction, grass conditioning and regular inspection to ensure a world class pitch that plays well.

The ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup is an awesome opportunity for the community to get involved and back their team.

Volunteer Judy Hallinan is looking forward to playing a key role in making the world cup happen in Tauranga - and cheering on the women!

When not volunteering at the cricket, Judy can be found volunteering at her local RSA.

Tauranga City Council Venues and Events Manager Nelita Byrne can’t wait to see years of hard work put into action.

Nelita leads the team who won the bid to host the world cup in Tauranga and have worked closely with the CWC 22 local organising committee to create a world class tournament.

After installing forty-four CWC 22 street flags across the city, Richard Woolley from Cherry Picker Services is excited about the uplifting buzz a world cup opening will bring to the city.

Blake Park and Bay Oval sit within the traditional tribal lands of the people of Whareroa marae.

Carlo Ellis, Tauranga City Council Manager Strategic MÄori Engagement, is working closely with the marae in planning for the world cup and ensuring the international teams and visitors feel the true spirit of Tauranga manaakitanga.

Northern District’s player Nensi Patel can’t wait to see the team from her home country, India, play both Pakistan and England on her local field, Bay Oval, over the next few weeks.

Students Daisy Pease, Jade Moscrip, Acaicia Kaiwai and Ngawai Kerr from Tahatai Coast School are excited for cricketing superstars from around the world to play at Bay Oval.