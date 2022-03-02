Canterbury Plunket Shield v AKL 3-6 March

Wednesday, 2 March, 2022 - 10:31

Canterbury Cricket have named a 13-man squad to travel north to take on Auckland in their 5th Plunket Shield fixture for the 2021/22 season

Cam Fletcher has returned from BLACKCAPS duty and will take the gloves after some time away from the side

Left-arm unorthodox spinner Blake Coburn may potentially make an appearance in his first Plunket Shield Match since March 2018 after an impressive few months plying his trade for Canterbury Country

Canterbuy have named two potential First Class debutants in Zak Foulkes and Mitch Hay

Mitch Hay remains the incumbent for Cam Fletcher, taking the gloves for him during his recent spell away with the BLACKAPS. Zak Foulkes is showing potential in the side and is impressing the coaching staff with his versatility with bat and ball.

Andrew Hazeldine has been named in his first matchday squad since his cancer diagnosis in September 2020. The Left-Arm fast bowler comes into the side after lengthy time away recovering from his cancer and nursing a few injuries that have kept him side-lined thus far this season

FULL SQUAD

Cole McConchie (C)

Jack Boyle

Leo Carter

Blake Coburn

Cam Fletcher (WK)

Zak Foulkes-

Andrew Hazeldine

Mitch Hay-

Ken McClure

Fraser Sheat

Henry Shipley

Theo van Woerkom

Will Williams

-Denotes potential First-Class debut.

Unavailable for selection - Chad Bowes, Edward Nuttall, Will O'Rourke, Sean Davey