Building Consent issued for stadium build

Wednesday, 2 March, 2022 - 10:57

Construction work on the King Country Indoor Sports and Recreation Centre has officially started today.

Waitomo District Council, using an independent consent assessor, approved the Building Consent for the stadium yesterday, enabling construction to commence.

Waitomo Mayor John Robertson says he is pleased to see construction company Apollo Projects Ltd get through building consent stage as it was the final hurdle to overcome.

"It will be good to see activity on the site. To get earthworks underway in the dry summer months is important. I wish Apollo all the best as construction begins."

TKHS Principal Gareth Williams acknowledged the hard work and dedication from all those who have played an important part in getting the project to the current stage.

"I’m glad that this next step has happened and excited to see the site spring to life and start to begin the build. This is an amazing opportunity for the students, the town and the King Country and I thank everyone who has helped get it to this point."

Early last month the site at Te Kuiti High School was blessed to clear the way for onsite work to begin at the school. The build is scheduled to be completed by the end of the year.

Just under $8.9 million has been raised for this joint community project, including Council’s contribution of $1.5 million. This covers all known site development and construction costs, and fit out.

Major funders include Lottery Special Projects, Ministry of Education, Te Kuiti High School Board, Crown Infrastructure, Trust Waikato and Grassroots Trust.

The Indoor Sports Centre will consist of two full sized basketball courts, a fitness centre, a multipurpose room and changing rooms