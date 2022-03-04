7 team primed for international return - NZ Rugby

Friday, 4 March, 2022 - 14:44

Almost eight months since lighting up the rugby fields in Tokyo, the All Blacks Sevens and Black Ferns Sevens are set to make their return to international sevens in Fiji later this month.

With confirmation that the borders will open for vaccinated New Zealanders, both teams will get some much-needed game time in Fiji later this month before returning to the HSBC World Series in April.

The Black Ferns Sevens will take the field first, as part of the FRU Super Sevens Series on 10-11 March. The following weekend they will play four matches against the Olympic bronze medalists, Fijiana. All matches will be in Lautoka.

The All Blacks Sevens join the women on 18-19 March, with matches against Fiji and Australia in Lautoka, before traveling to Suva for the Fiji Bitter Marist Sevens on 24-26 March. They will then travel from Fiji to Singapore for their first World Series appearance in more than two years.

New Zealand Rugby Head of High Performance Mike Anthony said it is great news to see the teams being able to return to action.

"We know they have continued to train so diligently, and it’s been hard for them to see the World Series continue without them.

"While the teams have had some internal and domestic hit outs, nothing beats international competition so these matches in Fiji will be vital to kick start their on-field performance ahead of a huge six months that features two pinnacle events."

Sevens schedule 2022

10-11 March Black Ferns Sevens at Super Sevens Series, Fiji

18-19 March All Blacks Sevens and Black Ferns Sevens in Fiji

24-25 March All Blacks Sevens at Fiji Bitter Marist Sevens, Fiji

9-10 April All Blacks Sevens at the HSBC Sevens Series, Signapore

16-17 April All Black Sevens at HSBC Sevens Series, Vancouver

30 April - 1 May Black Ferns Sevens at HSBC Sevens Series, Langford

20-22 May All Black Sevens and Black Ferns Sevens at HSBC Seven Series, Toulouse

28-29 May All Blacks Sevens at HSBC Sevens Series, London

29 July - 1 August Commonwealth Games, England

27-28 August All Black Sevens at HSBC Sevens Series, Los Angeles

9-11 September Rugby World Cup Sevens, South Africa