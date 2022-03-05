Va’aiga Tuigamala funeral details

Saturday, 5 March, 2022 - 14:15

The following information has been provided by the Tuigamala family to assist media wishing to cover or attend his funeral.

Aue! Ua maliliu Toa, Ua talai ofa tau, Ua tagi ai nei le fatu ma le ele’ele. Ua vala’au le Atua ia Fesola’i Va’aiga Tuigamala

Former All Black and popular sports personality, Va’aiga Tuigamala, who passed away suddenly last Thursday, will be farewelled and laid to rest in a series of services late next week close to his family home in West Auckland and where he honed his rugby skills that saw him play 20 matches for the All Blacks including 19 Tests, represent Manu Samoa and successfully cross codes playing for English super club Wigan in a glittering rugby league career, with further stints of professional rugby at English clubs Wasps and Newcastle.

"Inga the winger", as he was affectionately nicknamed, whose life was committed to his Christian faith and his family and in service to his community, will be remembered, honoured and celebrated with an opportunity for the general public and wider community to pay their respects as Va’aiga lays in state at the Waitakere Trusts Stadium, Henderson, Thursday 10 March from 10am to 4pm, followed by a family service, Friday 11 March to be held at his beloved Kelston Boys High School commencing 6.30pm.

The Funeral service to be held Saturday 12th March at 10am, also at the Kelston Boys High School Auditorium.

With the current red phase of Covid 19 restrictions and protocols in place, the Family and Funeral services will be limited to 100 guests, with provision for an overflow of a further 100 people within the adjacent Kelston Boys High School gymnasium. Guests will be asked to provide proof of vaccination passes please. Those unable to attend in person are invited to view the services by way of a live stream.

For those wishing to pay their respects at the Trusts Stadium, please utilise the Te Pai Place route to the Trusts Stadium rather than the Central Park Drive access as there will be a community Covid 19 testing station set up at the western entrance to the Trusts carpark from Central Park Drive. Please note that overflow parking is also available at the Te Pai Netball Centre on Te Pai Place.

Va’aiga, who held the paramount chiefly titles of Tuigamala and Fesola’i, bestowed on him by his aiga (extended family) and villages in Samoa, his country of birth, is survived by his beloved wife Daphne, sons Jordan, Savaise (Bubba), Vaisilika, his darling daughter Salote and cherished grandchildren. Daphne and children, Va’aiga’s mother Fesola’i Fa’atauala Pulelua Lealuga, siblings and extended family, wish to express their sincere and heartfelt appreciation for the huge outpouring of love and kindness from so many over the last week in many beautiful ways, they have been comforted and uplifted and are most grateful.