Sky Super Rugby Aupiki - round one update

Monday, 7 March, 2022 - 16:00

The Hurricanes Poua team have been forced to withdraw from their opening match of Sky Super Rugby Aupiki this Thursday due to Covid cases and isolation requirements in their squad.

Hurricanes Poua were due to face the Blues at FMG Stadium Waikato at 3.35pm on Thursday, but instead share the competition points with the match being cancelled.

Chiefs Manawa and MatatÅ«, who played a pre-season fixture on Saturday, will face each other again in the official start of the competition on Thursday evening.

New Zealand Rugby General Manager of Professional Rugby and Performance Chris Lendrum said while it was tough news it was the only option.

"This is obviously not how we wanted to see the opening day of Sky Super Rugby Aupiki play out, but player wellbeing is the number one priority so while it was a tough decision for the Hurricanes, it was a necessary one.

"Our thoughts and support are with the Poua players and management in this tough time" said Lendrum.

Hurricanes CEO Avan Lee commented; "So much hard work has gone into Super Rugby Aupiki. We are devastated that the team can’t take the field for Round 1, but we simply didn’t have the numbers to make up our 23. This is the reality and nature of COVID."

"Player wellbeing is paramount at this point. Those who are not isolating are continuing with their training and are including the isolating players in Zoom activities to keep everyone connected and raring to go."