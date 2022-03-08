Howzat! Emirates 'brings world together' for ICC World Cup

Tuesday, 8 March, 2022 - 10:50

Emirates, official airline partner for the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup, cheered on a blistering opening weekend of cricket as national teams from eight converged for their chance at the prestigious trophy.

Friday’s match between hosts New Zealand and the West Indies has kicked off a month-long women’s cricket spectacle, which also features formidable competitors England, India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Australia, and South Africa. The schedule, played all around New Zealand, and timed with the will culminate in the April 3 final at Christchurch’s Hagley Oval.

As the Official Global Partner of the International Cricket Council (ICC), Emirates is a sponsor of both the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022, and the event’s match officials selected from the Emirates Elite Panel of ICC Umpires.

Through its sponsorships across the globe, Emirates continues to connect people through sport, bringing together moments of excitement and joy through inspiring and entertaining moments for communities to experience.

Emirates New Zealand Country Manager Chris Lethbridge said Emirates is excited to partner with ICC to celebrate women’s cricket with New Zealanders and fans around the world.

"Over the next month, will see some of the best in the game battle it out on the largest stage, right here in New Zealand. Emirates offers services from all the eight nations participating in this year’s ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup. We’ll be there celebrating with fans from those countries every step of the way," said Mr Lethbridge.

"Throughout the last two years, Emirates has continued its commitment to connecting New Zealand with the world, and the world with New Zealand. The tournament marks an exciting celebration of the nation's celebration of sport and connection with the world."

Timed with New Zealand’s phased reopening plan, the World Cup will put New Zealand’s great cricketing grounds in front of a global audience of cricketing mega fans. Throughout the pandemic, Emirates continued its unwavering commitment to New Zealand by operating four flights per week from Dubai to Auckland, in line with restrictions by the New Zealand Government.

Emirates has been the Official Worldwide Partner of the International Cricket Council and its teams of match officials since 2002, and a sponsor of its major tournaments including the ICC Cricket World Cup since 1999.

For more information on Emirates please visit www.emirates.com