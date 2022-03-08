Int'l Women's Day celebrated in Hamilton with busy month of women’s sport

Tuesday, 8 March, 2022 - 12:39

Women’s sports stars are taking centre stage in Hamilton this month, with a full schedule of women’s sporting events happening across three of the city’s major venues.

Women’s sports stars are taking centre stage in Hamilton this month, with a full schedule of women’s sporting events happening across three of the city’s major venues.

The ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022 got underway at Seddon Park on Saturday, with Australia taking the win over England. Six more tournament fixtures are scheduled to take place at Seddon Park across the coming weeks (New Zealand v India on 10 March, West Indies v India on 12 March, Pakistan v Bangladesh on 14 March, New Zealand v South Africa on 17 March, West Indies v Pakistan on 21 March and India v Bangladesh on 22 March).

The country’s top female rugby players will take to the field for three Super Rugby Aupiki events at FMG Stadium Waikato - Waitomo Chiefs Manawa v Matatu on 10 March, followed by two double-headers on 15 March and 20 March - while today it was announced the Kate Sheppard Cup (the New Zealand Women’s National Football final) will also be held at the venue on 13 March.

The 2022 ANZ Premiership also gets underway this month, with Splice Construction Magic facing off against the Mystics at Globox Arena, Claudelands on 13 March.

Hamilton Mayor Paula Southgate said it was "brilliant" to see such a huge amount of top women’s sport across H3’s venues in the city.

"Today is International Women’s Day. What a great time to shine a spotlight on the frantic line-up of women’s sport right here in our city," she said.

"To have world’s best female cricket players here in Hamilton at the same time as we kick off the new Super Rugby Aupiki competition, welcome back Magic for another exciting netball season, plus host the Kate Sheppard Cup…wow, I feel exhausted just thinking about it!"

"This is a great achievement for our city and venues, and it’s great for all of us because we get to see sportswomen literally at the top of their game."

Southgate said she was proud the city could deliver the sporting fixtures despite current Covid-19 restrictions and during a challenging time for sport and events.

"I commend and thank everyone involved. It’s great to see them here in Hamilton which has such amazing sporting venues."

International Women’s Day is a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women and also marks a call to action for accelerating women’s equality.