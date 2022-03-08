SENZ partner with Netball NZ in four year deal

Tuesday, 8 March, 2022 - 12:39

Sports Entertainment Network today announced its new partnership with Netball New Zealand, adding to its local NZ Sport offering.

SENZ Centre Pass will see the network broadcast minimum one ANZ Premiership game per round via SENZ radio nationally, the SENZ App and streamed through the SENZ website.

New Zealand netball fans will also hear all the action from key Silver Fern matches.

SENZ also unveiled plans to broadcast a weekly New Zealand Netball show - SENZ Centre Pass: In Focus - hosted by former Silver Fern, and popular broadcaster Storm Purvis. The hour-long program, which will air after each round on Tuesdays at 8pm, will feature netball content from all levels of competition around the country, providing insights and news for New Zealand netballers and netball fans.

SENZ’s Content Manager Reuben Bradley said he was proud to announce the partnership with Netball New Zealand.

"We’re excited to be able to deliver more live sport to our audiences around New Zealand," Bradley said.

"The ANZ Premiership has grown into an extremely strong competition, and Silver Ferns tests are always a highlight on the sporting calendar, so it’s an honour to be able to be broadcast these games.

"Netball is hugely popular at all levels and the chance to have the game on our airwaves is something we’re really proud of."

The New Zealand Netball ANZ Premiership season begins on Sunday 13th March, audiences can catch the action live on SENZ terrestrial radio and on the SENZ App.

SEN is the largest syndicator of sports radio content across Australia. The business owns and operates 53 radio stations across Australia and New Zealand, including 1116 SEN Melbourne, 1170 SEN Sydney, 1629 SEN SA in Adelaide, as well as 15 stations under its racing brand SENTrack. It also owns a newspaper, magazine, and talent management business.