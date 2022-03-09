Rugby World Cup 2021 announces Altrad as official sponsor

Wednesday, 9 March, 2022 - 18:01

Altrad, a leading global provider of industrial services and construction equipment, has today been announced as an Official Sponsor of Rugby World Cup 2021, playing in 2022. The tournament, contested by the top 12 women’s 15s teams in the world, will be hosted in New Zealand in October and November 2022.

Today’s announcement, on the back of International Women’s Day, demonstrates not only Altrad’s passion for rugby but, more importantly, Altrad’s desire to promote role models for girls and encourage equality and inclusion in society. This global event bolsters Altrad’s Rugby portfolio which includes Global Main Partner of New Zealand Rugby (including the Black Ferns), Official Major Partner of the French Rugby Federation, Principal Partner of Australia’s Western Force and owner of French club Montpellier Herault Rugby.

Speaking on the announcement, Mohed Altrad, President and Founder of the Altrad Group said: "Rugby World Cup 2021 symbolises Altrad’s commitment to support both men’s and women’s rugby. Our existing support of the Black Ferns and French women’s team, as well as the Western Force Women’s team, reflects our strong desire to promote equality and diversity through women’s rugby to our employees and customers around the globe. We look forward to participating in the biggest and most successful women’s rugby tournament yet, and one which leaves a legacy not just for rugby but for women’s sport around the world."

Rugby World Cup 2021 Tournament Director, Michelle Hooper, said: "Today’s announcement is testament to Altrad’s continued and meaningful support of the women’s game not only in New Zealand, but in the Northern Hemisphere too. The Black Ferns and France’s les Bleues have a great rivalry and one we hope to witness first-hand as the teams progress through the pool stages of the tournament in October. We are delighted to be working with Altrad as an already valued partner of New Zealand Rugby and look forward to welcoming them to New Zealand."

Rugby World Cup 2021 is the pinnacle event in women’s 15s rugby. The event will super-charge the women’s game at a global level and will create a lasting impact throughout New Zealand.

