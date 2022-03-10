Returning champions reign supreme at chapter 10 - Godzone

Thursday, 10 March, 2022 - 15:13

GODZone returning champions Nathan Fa’avae, Stu Lynch, Sophie Hart, and Chris Forne of team Avaya have taken out the 2022 Chapter 10 of GODZone today, arriving at Brighton Beach just on midday.

The champion team completed the final leg of the grueling 710km race - a 19km trek from the Taieri River Mouth to Brighton Beach - to claim the GODZone Champion Trophy after seven days of racing.

Avaya team member Sophie Hart said they were delighted to get to the finish line.

"It was the longest GODZone, but we knew that it would be for the tenth edition, so we tried to race accordingly. I don't know if it was the hardest, but we were certainly ready to get to the finish line. There were some grueling stages up there. Going up over Park Pass was one of my highlights - the alpine environment was phenomenal, and the weather just added to it."

"The diverse nature of the terrain was amazing from Jackson Bay over to here on a scorching day in Brighton Beach - it was incredible."

Team Avaya has had multiple back-to-back successes at GODZone, winning every chapter they have raced together. This includes Chapter 1 -Milford Sound, Chapter 2 - Mt Cook, Chapter 3 - Kaikoura, Chapter 4 - Wanaka, Chapter 9 in Rotorua and Chapter 10.

Stu Lynch and Chris Forne have raced every chapter of GODZone with various teams, and Chris Forne has won every race bar one - Chapter 6 in Queenstown that he lost to Tiki Tour.

Team Avaya captain Nathan Fa’avae paid credit to his teammates at the finish line.

" I think this team is pretty unique, and experience plays a big part as we have done a lot of racing together. We have got very good at recognising our skills and strengths and utilising that which gives you a lot of confidence as we advance."

"There is a lot of unity in this team - we are mates who trust each other, and we have an unconditional commitment to pushing hard and getting the absolute best results for the team."

" One of the things I think about a lot is racing intelligence and racing really smart as to how we can get from A to B in the quickest possible time. We talk about it a lot while racing and come up with plans that are robustly discussed, and then it’s fun to go out and execute it."

He says GODZone has continued to carry the legacy of adventure racing after the sport started in New Zealand back in 1989.

" New Zealand is the home of adventure racing, and what makes GODZone the best is that it is here with the unique Southern Alps, which offer amazing contrasting landscapes."

" Kiwis have always been good at the sport, and GODZone courses are the toughest, which is why everyone wants to do them. The Southern Alps are rugged places to go, and adventure racers are people who seek out hard things to do, and GODZone delivers that."

The GODZone Chapter 10 Pure course remains open until 5.00 pm Friday giving the rest of the field another 24 hours to make it to the finish line.