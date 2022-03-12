Sevens star Gayle Broughton stepping away from rugby

Saturday, 12 March, 2022 - 12:03

Olympic, Commonwealth Games and World Cup winning sevens star Gayle Broughton is stepping away from the rugby field after achieving everything there is to achieve on the international sevens stage.

The 25-year-old has ended her contract with the Black Ferns Sevens and is moving to Australia to live with family.

Broughton made her debut in the black jersey in 2014 at just 18-years-old. The Taranaki play-maker has scored 315 points in 112 World Series matches and has won every trophy on offer in the sevens game.

Her list of accolades includes six World Rugby Sevens Series titles, Olympic Games gold and silver, Commonwealth Games gold and Rugby World Cup Sevens winner. Broughton scored the match-winning try in extra-time of the Tokyo Olympic semi-final to see the team progress through to the gold medal Final.

In a social media post shared today, Broughton said she has achieved things she never dreamt possible in the black jersey.

"I want to thank everyone who has played a part in my journey, firstly thanks to those who gave this 16-year-old Hawera kid an opportunity of a lifetime.

"Making this decision was very hard but the never-ending love from the Black Ferns Sevens whÄnau has taught me it was the right time. You taught me that I am more than just a rugby player, that through life I must be courageous and most of all to never stop being me.

"This game has taught me so much on and off the field, who knows what’s next but I’m extremely excited to see where this journey takes me," said Broughton.

Black Ferns Sevens coach Cory Sweeney said that the entire sevens programme is proud of Broughton.

"Gayle joined the Black Ferns Sevens as a 16-year-old who had come from some challenges and we have watched her grow into an extremely talented rugby player and an even better person.

"We are so proud of her, and while for now she is going in a different direction, she will always be big part of the legacy that is the Black Ferns Sevens. She goes with our blessing and knows she is always a part of our whanau and the door is always open," said Sweeney.

The Black Ferns Sevens have just completed their first international appearance since the Olympics, playing a tournament in Fiji. They will play a series of matches next week against FIjiana before re-joining the World Series next month.