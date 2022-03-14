DHL Super Rugby Pacific schedule change announced

Monday, 14 March, 2022 - 13:30

New Zealand Rugby (NZR) has announced the following schedule changes for Round 5 of the DHL Super Rugby Pacific season.

The Hurricanes v Chiefs match at Sky Stadium in Wellington will now be played on Sunday 20 March at 3:35pm. The match was initially scheduled for Saturday 19 March at 7.05pm.

The Crusaders v Blues match at Orangetheory Stadium will now be played on Saturday 19 March at 7:05pm. The match was initially scheduled for Sunday 20 March at 3.35pm.

The reason for the switch of dates is to allow the Hurricanes an extra day to prepare for their match as a group of players return from isolation periods due to COVID-19

The revised schedule also means a slight shift in the kick-off times for the two Sky Super Rugby Aupiki matches being played at FMG Stadium on Sunday 20 March.

The Matatū v Hurricanes Poua match will kick off at 5.45pm (moved from 5.05pm), while the Nib Blues Women vs Chiefs Manawa match will kick off at 7.45pm (moved from 7.05pm).