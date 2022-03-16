Virtual Fun Run to raise money for Whanau Awhina Plunket

Wednesday, 16 March, 2022 - 14:53

In partnership with Huggies, WhÄnau Äwhina Plunket is thrilled to cross the starting line of their 2022 Virtual Fun Run series, happening each weekend in April.

With support from Move it Mama, Z Energy, NZME and Kidspot, participants have the opportunity to get involved with their whÄnau, friends and community - either virtually or physically.

Chief Executive Amanda Malu says it’s a great time to get people participating in something active.

"With so much uncertainty still lingering in our communities, we see our Virtual Fun Run as a great chance for people to focus on something positive and fun," says Mrs Malu.

"Plus it helps raise money to support the work WhÄnau Äwhina Plunket does. We see nearly 300,000 tamariki a year - that’s 89 percent of all new babies and 62 per cent of all newborn MÄori pÄpi. "

Mrs Malu says the campaign is off to a great start with a large amount already donated by Huggies.

"We are so grateful to our partner Huggies who is donating $20,000 to help kickstart the campaign - so we’d like to encourage everyone to get involved and help raise even more!"

Anyone who signs up for the month-long series, including four weekends, they will receive a special Fun Run race pack with a race bib, vouchers, and goodies from partners and supporters.

For more information, and to register, visit https://www.raiseabundle.org.nz/event/fun-run/home