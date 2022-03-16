Virtual Fun Run to raise money for Whanau Awhina Plunket

|
[ login or create an account ]
In partnership with Huggies, WhÄnau Äwhina Plunket is thrilled to cross the starting line of their 2022 Virtual Fun Run series, happening each weekend in April.
With support from Move it Mama, Z Energy, NZME and Kidspot, participants have the opportunity to get involved with their whÄnau, friends and community - either virtually or physically.
Chief Executive Amanda Malu says it’s a great time to get people participating in something active.
"With so much uncertainty still lingering in our communities, we see our Virtual Fun Run as a great chance for people to focus on something positive and fun," says Mrs Malu.
"Plus it helps raise money to support the work WhÄnau Äwhina Plunket does. We see nearly 300,000 tamariki a year - that’s 89 percent of all new babies and 62 per cent of all newborn MÄori pÄpi. "
Mrs Malu says the campaign is off to a great start with a large amount already donated by Huggies.
"We are so grateful to our partner Huggies who is donating $20,000 to help kickstart the campaign - so we’d like to encourage everyone to get involved and help raise even more!"
Anyone who signs up for the month-long series, including four weekends, they will receive a special Fun Run race pack with a race bib, vouchers, and goodies from partners and supporters.
For more information, and to register, visit https://www.raiseabundle.org.nz/event/fun-run/home
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice