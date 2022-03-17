Halberg Foundation welcomes Governor-General Dame Cindy Kiro as Patron

Thursday, 17 March, 2022 - 12:57

The Halberg Foundation is pleased to welcome Her Excellency The Right Honourable Dame Cindy Kiro, GNZM, QSO, Governor-General of New Zealand as the Foundation’s Patron.

Halberg Foundation Board Chair, Carolyn Steele, said "It’s an honour to welcome Her Excellency as Patron. Dame Cindy clearly has a strong interest in striving to make communities better and we are thrilled that as Patron, Dame Cindy brings an extensive background in public health, youth and working to assist those who are less advantaged.

"We look forward to an enduring relationship that continues to support Sir Murray Halberg’s vision of enhancing the lives of physically disabled young New Zealanders by enabling them to be more active."

In February 2022 the Governor-General attended the 59th ISPS Handa Halberg Awards and presented the supreme Halberg Award to Dame Lisa Carrington where she also acknowledged the work of Halberg in upholding the mana of children who might otherwise be excluded from activities that bring them joy and fulfilment.