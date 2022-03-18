Work set to begin on Tennis Court upgrade at Holben Reserve - Horowhenua District Council

Friday, 18 March, 2022 - 10:01

Council and the Foxton Community Board has approved the upgrade of the Tennis Court to a multi-use court at Foxton Beach’s Holben Reserve, as part of the wider improvements project at the Reserve.

Transformation of the tennis courts will begin with a replacement fence, followed by resurfacing of the court and line-marking. The new line-marking will support three Tennis courts, one Netball court and two Basketball half-courts.

Horowhenua District Council Project Lead Stephan Titze said, "to distinguish the multiple courts, different colours will be used to mark the court lines for each sport."

Council is also taking the opportunity to carry out general track maintenance on the connection path between Seabury Ave and Holben Pavilion. This work is focused on clearing the path edges and raising the exiting footpath with gravel to allow the surface water to run away from the path. Traffic management will be in place for these works.

Works are scheduled to start on 21 March. "We anticipate the work to take two to three weeks, during which time the Tennis Court will be closed to the public. We apologise for any inconvenience this might cause," Mr Titze said.

Further improvements at the Reserve are scheduled in the coming months, including the installation of sheltered seating, barbeques, tables, and the installation of a flying fox in the southern area of the Reserve.

Foxton Community Board member Patricia Metcalf said, "We are looking forward to the work starting this month. The tennis court will be a great asset catering for three sports codes. Local kids will also be looking forward to the addition of a flying fox in the coming months."

The works are budgeted via the Foxton Beach Reserves Investment Plan 2017 and Horowhenua District Council’s Long Term Plan 2021-2041.