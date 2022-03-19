Canterbury men's team announcement v CD 20-23 Mar

|
A squad of 13 has been selected to travel north to Fitzherbert Park to take on the Central Stags in what is sure to be a key game in Canterbury's title defence
Currently sitting in third behind Northern Districts and the rampant Auckland Aces, a win for Canterbury would push them to within arms reach of the leaders, who they are still to play in the final round at Bert Sutcliffe Oval.
Zak Foulkes earns another selection after proving he has what it takes to bat time at the crease, spending 3 hours in the middle against Auckland in their last matchup.
Will O'Rourke comes back into the side after sitting out due to COVID-19 Restrictions. The tall Right-Armer has already featured for the One Day and T20 sides but is yet to make his First Class debut.
Henry Nicholls comes back into the side and will no doubt be a commanding presence with the bat
Andrew Hazeldine is selected in his second squad since his battle with cancer and has been bowling with good heat in the lead up to Sunday's game
The final XI will be chosen at the toss
SQUAD
Cole McConchie (C)
Chad Bowes
Jack Boyle
Leo Carter
Cam Fletcher (WK)
Zak Foulkes
Andrew Hazeldine
Ken McClure
Henry Nicholls
Will O'Rourke-
Fraser Sheat
Theo van Woerkom
Will Williams
-denotes potential First-Class debut
Unavailable
Edward Nuttall, Henry Shipley -injury
Tom Latham, Matt Henry - BLACKCAPS
Daryl Mitchell - IPL
