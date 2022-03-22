Entries open for the 2022 Queenstown marathon

Tuesday, 22 March, 2022 - 11:00

Entries are now open for the 2022 New Zealand Sotheby’s International Realty Queenstown Marathon, with one of the world’s most scenic marathons returning on 19 November 2022.

The Queenstown Marathon offers participants the chance to run at pace or leisure on mostly flat and hard-packed trails while they soak up the stunning mountains, lakes and countryside of the Queenstown Lakes District.

Due to a high number of entries moving across from the cancelled 2021 event, places will be limited as thousands of runners are already signed up to take on the Marathon, La Roche Posay Half Marathon and Havana Coffee 10km.

Queenstown Marathon Race Director Keegan McCauley says he is urging those who wish to take part in this year’s event to act fast to secure their spot on the start line.

"We couldn’t be more excited to welcome back the New Zealand Sotheby’s International Realty Queenstown Marathon on 19 November and put on a spectacular event for our athletes to take in the beauty of Queenstown and its scenic trails," he said.

"Our organising team was bitterly disappointed we couldn’t deliver the 2021 event, but with thousands moving their entry to November 2022 we are expecting a bumper year. Entries are limited so please secure your spot early if you’d like to run or walk this flat-out beautiful marathon."

The return of the Queenstown Marathon will provide a much-needed influx of athletes and their friends and family to the region and a welcome boost to local business. In previous years, the weekend of the Queenstown Marathon has seen $10 million injected into the local economy.

New Zealand Sotheby’s International Realty Managing Director Mark Harris says that, as the title partner of the Queenstown Marathon, the company is looking forward to welcoming athletes and supporters back to Queenstown for the anticipated event.

"The New Zealand Sotheby’s International Realty Queenstown Marathon is always a highlight on the Queenstown calendar," he says. "This year’s event is set to be even more spectacular after the recent cancellation disappointments and we can’t wait to see all the entrants hit the trails on race day. The Marathon is an asset to our community, and we are very proud to support it."

Entries for the 2022 Queenstown Marathon to be held on 19 November are open now. Register now to secure your spot on the start line: https://queenstown-marathon.co.nz/