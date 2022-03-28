Canterbury v Otago: Mitchell Hay set to make first class debut

|
Peter Fulton has named his 12 for Canterbury's second-to-last game of the season against Otago.
The month of March has been kind to young wicketkeeper/batter Mitch Hay, with the 21 year old coming off the back of a white-ball series against The Netherlands to then earn his maiden First Class Cap a matter of days later.
This will make Mitch Hay a 3-format player for Canterbury which bodes well for the future as regular wicket-keeper Cam Fletcher now has a solid incumbent beneath him.
Bowling all-rounder Sean Davey is back in the side after a troublesome spell of injury, followed by a Covid-19 diagnosis that has kept him side-lined for a number of weeks.
The absence of Henry Nicholls means his Canterbury Country teammate Jack Boyle comes back into the 12.
Zak Foulkes retains his spot after falling agonisingly short of a maiden First Class half century last week against the Central Stags. Solidifying the middle order, occasionally opening the batting, and bowling valuable overs, Foulkes is manufacturing himself into 'swiss-army knife' sort of player - capable of coming into the side and performing many different roles.
Full Team
Cole McConchie (C)
Chad Bowes
Jack Boyle
Leo Carter
Sean Davey
Zak Foulkes
Mitch Hay- (WK)
Ken McClure
Will O'Rourke
Fraser Sheat
Theo van Woerkom
Will Williams
Canterbury and Otago start tomorrow at 10:30am at Mainpower Oval, Rangiora
