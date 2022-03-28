Stoyanoff recalled for Central Stags

|
The Central Stags squad has expanded to 13 for their penultimate first-class Plunket Shield match of the season, and features a recall for Hawke's Bay seamer Ben Stoyanoff for the first time in almost two and half years.
Stoyanoff made his first-class debut for the Stags against Canterbury at Saxton Oval in November 2019, his sole appearance to date as he replaces fellow Hawke’s Bay seamer Liam Dudding from last week's fixture - with Dudding now isolating as a COVID-19 household contact.
Spinner Jayden Lennox, allrounder Josh Clarkson and wicketkeeper-batsman Dane Cleaver also rejoin the Stags squad after their recent NZXI forays against The Netherlands, and Cleaver’s call-up for the abandoned BLACKCAPS T20i last Friday.
The Stags also suffered the frustrations of weather interference in their previous match, taking a draw against Canterbury for the second time this season after they had once again worked their way into a winning position on the final day.
This week’s impending clash against Northern Districts in sunny Whangarei begins at 10.30am tomorrow, and is the Stags’ last away fixture of the season before returning for their last home match, at Napier’s McLean Park, next week.
The toss is set down for 10am and the match will be livescored and livestreamed at www.cdcricket.co.nz
2021/22 PLUNKET SHIELD
Round 7 v NORTHERN DISTRICTS
Cobham Oval, Whangarei
10.30am Tuesday 29 March to 1 April 2022
CENTRAL STAGS SQUAD
Greg Hay - captain, Nelson
Tom Bruce - Taranaki
Will Clark - Hawke’s Bay
Josh Clarkson - Nelson
Dane Cleaver - wicketkeeper, vice-captain, Hawke’s Bay
Joey Field - Hawke’s Bay
Jayden Lennox - Hawke’s Bay
Ajaz Patel - Hawke’s Bay
Brad Schmulian - Hawke’s Bay
Ben Smith - Whanganui
Ben Stoyanoff - Hawke’s Bay
Ray Toole - Manawatu
Bayley Wiggins - Hawke’s Bay
Coach - Rob Walter
Contracted players unavailable for selection
Adam Milne - IPL
Doug Bracewell, Ross Taylor, Blair Tickner, Will Young - BLACKCAPS ODI Series v Netherlands
Seth Rance - Achilles injury
Ben Wheeler - knee injury
