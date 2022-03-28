End of the innings for CD Cricket CEO - CDCA

Monday, 28 March, 2022 - 14:18

Central Districts Cricket is on the hunt for a new CEO, following the announcement today that Pete de Wet is stepping down in May to take up a new role leading Triathlon New Zealand.

De Wet arrived at CDCA in 2016, and leaves the organisation in sound form after a six-year innings and navigating the unique challenges of the last few seasons.

Said de Wet, "It has been my absolute privilege to lead this organisation, and I am proud of the Association we are today.

"I want to thank NZC and our eight District Associations for their support during my tenure. We have only achieved what we have due to their commitment to the Stategic Plan, and their assistance and support in turning it into our reality.

"I want to pay special tribute to our Chairman, Mike Devonshire and the rest of the CD Cricket Board, and thank them for their unwavering support. And to my staff, thank you for your passion and dedication to CD Cricket and our game - I am so grateful to have worked alongside all of you."

De Wet came to CD after having led South Africa’s Dolphins cricket franchise, and has overseen a steady and successful CD epoch that produced a string of National Final appearances - including a memorable Super Smash T20 trophy and back-to-back first-class Plunket Shield titles for the Central Stags, and a drought-breaking Hallyburton Johnstone Shield national title for the Central Hinds.

This season CD achieved the national trophy double for both men’s and women’s Under 19s for the first time, and the summer of 2018/19 was likewise a high point of the Major Association’s history with three of New Zealand’s five hotly contested Domestic trophies residing in the CDCA cabinet.

"As an Association with the inherent challenges of sitting across two coasts, two islands, and eight unique provincial Districts, we relish our successes - knowing the cohesive work, passion, dedication and many individual contributions behind the scenes that go into each cricketer and campaign," said de Wet.

That 2019 season also marked the beginning of an unprecedented few years steering the organisation and its representative teams through a series of novel challenges created by the Kaikoura earthquake, Christchurch terror attack, and COVID-19 pandemic, all of which directly impacted CD’s representative programmes.

Noteworthy achievements during de Wet’s tenure have also included the launch this summer of the CD Alumni programme that has broken new ground for first-class Associations in New Zealand.

Behind the scenes, the construction of a much needed High Performance hub in Hawke’s Bay is well underway to provide a facility that will provide significant benefits to CD’s top and emerging players, as well as creating a fit-for-purpose Community indoor training facility and High Performance Training centre.

De Wet has also overseen significant steps forward in the Pathway and Development space, notably with the introduction of the women’s Central Super League to accelerate and expand female cricket development within the CD catchment; and the expansion of regional coaching hubs for both male and female cricketers.

"There have been so many highlights along the way, but I am most proud of the strong relationships we have built with our CD Cricket network," he said.

"We cover a significant area across the North and South Islands and we now have a cohesive and aligned network that has allowed us to achieve all the great things we set out to do.

"I am confident CD Cricket will continue to be a force to be reckoned with.

New Zealand Cricket chief executive David White said de Wet would be remembered for his ability to bring the many District Associations within the region together, and for stabilising and strengthening Central Districts for the benefit of all its constituents.

"Pete has been very good for CD," said Mr White.

"He’s been a uniting force, and under his leadership there’s been much greater alignment between CD and NZC at both High Performance and Community level.

"He’s worked very closely with all his stakeholders, including NZC, and has brought a real sense of strategic direction and purpose to his MA."

CD Cricket Manager, High Performance Lance Hamilton recalled that de Wet arrived at a time when the Major Association needed to refresh its structure.

"Pete took the time to get to know the lie of land before making changes, and strengthened our organisation’s relationships with our Districts. Consequently those changes have been really positive.

"Creating a positive working environment; our decentralised staffing structure; and the focus on getting the new training facilities underway in Hastings will be a lasting legacy he will leave for us.

"We will all miss Pete’s sense of humour and the energy he brings to the office every day, and personally I will miss spending time with his entire family. But he goes with our best wishes and he can look back with pride knowing he is leaving CD Cricket in far better shape than it was when he arrived."

Chairman of the CDCA Board, Mike Devonshire said de Wet has left a legacy for which his successor will be grateful.

"Pete has delivered on his original brief to bring clear leadership to the Districts, and can look back with pride on all that he has achieved during his tenure.

"On a personal note, it is extremely pleasing to see an excellent operator like Pete ascend to a national role, in which he will acquit himself well.

"TRINZ is more than lucky to have him."

De Wet said he would miss many of the familiar faces and relationships from his time with CD. "I also need to pay tribute to my wife Taryn, and my daughters Chyler, Caitlyn and Cayleigh for supporting me in my career, and for always being there for me.

"I appreciate the significant sacrifices they have made over the last six years, and I feel privileged to now be joining the TRINZ family as another sporting organisation with such a rich history in New Zealand."

De Wet will take up his new position as TRINZ CEO on 16 May 2022.

INNINGS HIGHLIGHTS 2016-2022

Introduction of the CD Alumni programme, celebrating and connecting past Central Hinds and Stags with todays’ organisation and players

Funding and establishment of a forthcoming High Performance training facility in Hawke’s Bay with a fit-for-purpose Indoor Cricket Centre and outdoor high performance training facility

Congratulating Jess Watkin, Rosemary Mair and Claudia Green on their elevation to the WHITE FERNS environment for the first time, and Dane Cleaver, Blair Tickner, Will Young, Tom Bruce, Seth Rance, Ajaz Patel to BLACKCAPS squads for the first time, together with New Zealand Under 19 and national Maori Secondary School representatives from the CD region

Hosting and successfully delivering exciting Ford Trophy, Super Smash and Hallyburton Johnstone Shield national Finals at Pukekura Park, and the Stags lifting the 2015/16 Ford Trophy; 2018/19 Burger King Super Smash title, the 2017/18 and 2018/19 Plunket Shield championship; and the Central Hinds the 2018/19 Hallyburton Johnstone Shield

Enhancing a successful brand to consistently attract strong regional crowds to Domestic white-ball cricket, with a strong support base for Central Stags and Central Hinds cricket

Appointing Hub coaches to enhance CD's regional network and provide increased human resource for players

Enhancing CD’s female pathway with the appointment of a Female Pathway Coach; introducing a successful Central Super League; and seeing a Nelson women’s team join The Shrimpton Trophy for the first time and Marlborough women’s team rekindled after a long absence from rep cricket