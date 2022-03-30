Kanoa Lloyd 'defies expectations' with motorsport performance

|
The Project presenter Kanoa Lloyd has defied expectations by breaking a speed benchmark set by legendary 1950s race driver Sybil Lupp, as part of a series of driving challenges set by Jaguar.
The Project partnered Kanoa Lloyd with three young female New Zealand racing legends - Tiffany Chittenden, Amy Hudson, and Rianna O’Meara-Hunt - who coached Kanoa Lloyd through agility, speed, and endurance challenges.
Sybil Lupp was the first female motorsport star in New Zealand, and the first female to own a mechanic workshop. The Flying Quarter Mile was one of Lupp’s best-known pursuits where she completed the challenge in 9 seconds. Kanoa managed to beat this benchmark completing the challenge in 8 seconds flat and reaching speeds of 230km per hour in the Jaguar F-Type
She also excelled in agility and endurance challenges:
Racing driver and instructor Tiffany Chittenden, who was the first female to win a British Karting Championship, commented: "Motorsport is one of the most levelling sports in terms of gender, but it is still a male-dominated field. We’re thrilled to see that Kanoa Lloyd has managed to achieve such great results - particularly on the Flying Quarter Mile - and hope it is an inspiration to the rest of New Zealand. Everyone can enjoy the thrill of a high-performance car."
Jaguar New Zealand CEO, Steve Kenchington, added: "Recent research has highlighted outdated perceptions on gender still linger in the automotive industry. Most New Zealanders think men are better drivers than women, whereas Jaguar believes all drivers are equal. Industry trailblazers such as Tiffany Chittenden, Rianna O’Meara-Hunt and Amy Hudson deserve to take some credit for defying those expectations in their field and their excellent mentorship of Kanoa as part of our partnership with The Project."
"Jaguar doesn’t believe that breaking conventions or defying expectations should be restricted to the race-track - we want to celebrate women of all walks of life, so have created a quarterly grant so everyday trail-blazers can win $10,000 to pursue their passions."
She Sets The Pace grants will be offered every three months, with applicants encouraged to visit the Jaguar website for more information. Jaguar is looking for women who:
For more information, please visit jaguar.co.nz.
