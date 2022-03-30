Americas Cup loss - Council leadership at fault - Wayne Brown

Wednesday, 30 March, 2022 - 15:38

"Millions of dollars have now been wasted by Auckland Council lack of commercial leadership and saavy." says Wayne Brown, Candidate for Auckland Mayor.

"The Americas Cup leaving Auckland for Barcelona is a prime example of the failing of management at Auckland Council.

"Why didn’t the city leadership insist on commercial clauses to keep the event in Auckland?"

Aucklanders were keen to see this international event which showcases our beautiful Waitemata Harbour and Hauraki Gulf. But they needed to see real benefit for their investment.

"Auckland Council managers agreed to give $113m and a rent free waterfront base to an operator and let them dictate terms.

"Grant Dalton has been proven able to exploit the goodwill of a city - with no consequences.

"Our Council and various council controlled organisations lost control of the event through inadequate commercial capability."

"We need to stop wasting money on projects that don’t deliver any benefits for the ratepayers."

"We need to fix Auckland so things like this can’t happen." Say Mr Brown.