Crusaders named to take on the Highlanders

Wednesday, 30 March, 2022 - 17:40

The Crusaders are preparing to welcome fans back to Orangetheory Stadium this Friday night, when they host the Highlanders in Round 7 of DHL Super Rugby Pacific.

While there are only a few changes from the side that took the field in Hamilton last week, the Crusaders medical team has confirmed lock Sam Whitelock will miss the next four weeks of rugby with a broken finger, while Mitch Dunshea has unfortunately been ruled out for the remainder of the season, having had knee surgery yesterday. Antonio Shalfoon has been called into the squad to replace Dunshea.

Meanwhile, hooker Brodie McAlister will also miss the next four to six weeks of the season with the calf injury he sustained during the warm up for last weekend's game.

It's an all-new front row this week, with Joe Moody, Codie Taylor and Fletcher Newell all returning to the starting side. The forward pack is otherwise unchanged, with Quinten Strange partnering Captain Scott Barrett at lock, and Cullen Grace retaining the Number 8 jersey, while Pablo Matera has been named in the reserves.

In the backs, Mitch Drummond returns to the starting side to face the Highlanders, as does Sevu Reece - who last week overtook Dan Carter to become the third top try scorer of all time for the Crusaders.

20-year-old Canterbury lock, Zach Gallagher, is in line to become Crusader #263 this week, having been named in the reserves.

"Zach has trained well and is deserving of his chance to pull on the jersey this week and run out in front of his home crowd," Crusaders Head Coach, Scott Robertson, said.

"We're really excited for Zach - he's a tough, relentless player with a massive engine, so we're looking forward to seeing what he can do. He's a local lad too, who came up through the grades here in Christchurch, so it's a big occasion for him to have the opportunity to debut in front of his friends and family."