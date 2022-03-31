Gallagher Chiefs named to face Hurricanes at Sky Stadium this Sunday

Thursday, 31 March, 2022 - 08:30

The Sunday fixture will be the first clash between the two sides in this year’s DHL Super Rugby PacificLuke Jacobson returns from injuryPita Gus Sowakula, Anton Lienert-Brown and Emoni Narawa return to the starting line-up.

The Gallagher Chiefs have named their side to head down to Wellington for the first clash with the Hurricanes in the 2022 DHL Super Rugby Pacific competition. The Sunday fixture will kick off at 3.35pm in front of fans at Sky Stadium.

In the forward pack, Aidan Ross and Angus Ta’avao return to start in the front row after both celebrating impressive milestones last Saturday against the Crusaders. Samisoni Taukei’aho will keep his starting spot at hooker.

Changes in the locking duo see Tupou Vaa’i return from a stint at blindside flanker to the number 4 jersey alongside Naitoa Ah Kuoi getting his first start of the season in jersey number 5. The three starting loose forwards consist of Kaylum Boshier at blindside, co-captain Sam Cane at openside flanker and the return of Pita Gus Sowakula at Number 8.

In the backline, Josh Ioane returns to start at first five-eighth pairing up with co-captain Brad Weber at halfback. Changes to the midfield include the return of All Black Anton Lienert-Brown at centre. Changes to the back three include Alex Nankivell shifting from the midfield to start on the right wing and Emoni Narawa returns to start at fullback.

Changes to the replacements that faced the Crusaders see Atu Moli return in jersey number 17 and Sione Mafileo shift to the bench. Laghlan McWhannell will cover the locking duo and All Black Luke Jacobson makes a welcome return from injury to cover the loose forwards. Bryn Gatland shifts to the bench in jersey number 22 joined by elusive utility back Chase Tiatia to round out the match day twenty-three.

Gallagher Chiefs Head Coach Clayton McMillan is expecting a tightly contested battle on Sunday afternoon.

"We've had a really constructive review after Saturday's match against the Crusaders and are looking forward to showing improvements this weekend. We know we need to be more ruthless in certain areas and focus on nailing our roles if we are to be successful against a dangerous Hurricanes side. They will be looking to bounce back after their match against Moana Pasifika, especially in front of their home crowd so we are expecting a tightly contested battle."

Hurricanes vs Gallagher Chiefs will kick off at 3:35pm from Sky Stadium, Wellington.

1. Aidan Ross

2. Samisoni Taukei’aho

3. Angus Ta’avao

4. Tupou Vaa’i

5. Naitoa Ah Kuoi

6. Kaylum Boshier

7. Sam Cane (cc)

8. Pita Gus Sowakula

9. Brad Weber (cc)

10. Josh Ioane

11. Etene Nanai-Seturo

12. Quinn Tupaea

13. Anton Lienert-Brown

14. Alex Nankivell

15. Emoni Narawa

Reserves:

16. Tyrone Thompson

17. Atu Moli

18. Sione Mafileo

19. Laghlan McWhannell

20. Luke Jacobson

21. Cortez Ratima

22. Bryn Gatland

23. Chase Tiatia

Unavailable for selection:

Reuben O’Neill, Gideon Wrampling, Simon Parker, Xavier Roe, Brodie Retallick, Solomone Tukuafu, Kaleb Trask

Game Day Information:

Fixture: Hurricanes vs Gallagher Chiefs, Sunday 3 April, 3:35pm

Location: Sky Stadium, Wellington

Broadcast/Tickets: Live on Sky Sport, tickets from Ticketek